What's a Benefit?
concepts within the market economy don't always make sense outside of it
Freddie deBoer
7 hr ago
Everything Gawker Existed to Satirize Has Been Destroyed
there is no there there to make fun of anymore
Freddie deBoer
Jul 29
Chapter Three
Chapter Three It seemed to take forever for Haojing’s eyes to readjust to the light outside the condenser. As she clambered down from the structure and…
Freddie deBoer
Jul 28
I'm Pro-Natalist But Don't Get the Moral Case for Pro-Natalism
not to be crude, but aren't they arguments for just fucking all the time?
Freddie deBoer
Jul 27
Genes Still Matter
but can we have a healthy conversation about them?
Freddie deBoer
Jul 27
To Slightly Reduce How Much the Internet Sucks, Use Positive Reinforcement
catching flies, honey, vinegar, etc
Freddie deBoer
Jul 26
Digest, 7/24/2021:
not the thirteenth digest post
Freddie deBoer
Jul 24
my bus ride
Today I’m sharing with subscribers a piece with you from my very first blog, L'Hôte, which no longer exists; the Blogger account associated with it sti…
Freddie deBoer
Jul 23
Please Don't Let Political Contrarianism Turn You Into a Lunatic
don't have an anti-politics
Freddie deBoer
Jul 22
Chapters One & Two
Chapter One The old atmospheric condenser, antique and dilapidated, was probably the most advanced piece of technology for a hundred miles. Big as a ho…
Freddie deBoer
Jul 21
Do Liberals Have a Plan Other Than Whining About White People and the Senate?
progressive incrementalism declares hopelessness, keeps winning
Freddie deBoer
Jul 21
didn't have to be this way: the Jia Tolentino story
This year, I shelved a novel that I had been writing since 2010. The last draft I sent to my agent had its moments, but it read inert and youthful, sor…
Freddie deBoer
Jul 19
