Freddie deBoer

concepts within the market economy don't always make sense outside of it
7 hr ago
there is no there there to make fun of anymore
Jul 29
Chapter Three It seemed to take forever for Haojing’s eyes to readjust to the light outside the condenser. As she clambered down from the structure and…
Jul 28
not to be crude, but aren't they arguments for just fucking all the time?
Jul 27
but can we have a healthy conversation about them?
Jul 27
catching flies, honey, vinegar, etc
Jul 26
not the thirteenth digest post
Jul 24
Today I’m sharing with subscribers a piece with you from my very first blog, L'Hôte, which no longer exists; the Blogger account associated with it sti…
Jul 23
don't have an anti-politics
Jul 22
Chapter One The old atmospheric condenser, antique and dilapidated, was probably the most advanced piece of technology for a hundred miles. Big as a ho…
Jul 21
progressive incrementalism declares hopelessness, keeps winning
Jul 21
This year, I shelved a novel that I had been writing since 2010. The last draft I sent to my agent had its moments, but it read inert and youthful, sor…
Jul 19
