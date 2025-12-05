Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

69 Comments

User's avatar
Ethan Cordray's avatar
Ethan Cordray
8h

I quit watching Stranger Things after season 3, and I'm happy with that decision. I still think seasons 1 and 2 are pretty good.

Speaking of: maybe part of the death of negative criticism is that it's just so easy to avoid stuff that you don't love? There aren't any real push media anymore, it's all pull media. I don't have to see Stranger Things, I don't have to watch movies I don't care about, I don't have to listen to the radio play songs I hate (except when I'm at the grocery store).

So when I do encounter something that sucks, I don't have to spend my time criticizing it, I just move on to the next thing and forget about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zack Morris the Elder's avatar
Zack Morris the Elder
8h

One of the chief ways the shown has sucked—and it has sucked, terribly, from Season 3 onwards—is because it went from a compelling human-scale set of intimate, affecting stakes to the relentless world-ending catastrophes that now occur like once every nine minutes in the narrative. The first season was about a mother trying to find her son, a brother trying to find his brother, friends trying to find their friend. Very human, very relatable. Season 2 was more or less in the same vein. After that it just became a sort of Marvel Light, just endless stumbling and freewheeling from one harrowing crisis and/or triumphant battle to the next. And of course the bullshit relentless Marvel quipping and GIF-able moments. It sucks so hard now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture