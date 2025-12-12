Hello folks! Here’s the latest bimonthly roundup of writing written by subscribers, for the month of December 2025. Readers, please take a little time and see if any of these descriptions appeals to you. I’ve discovered so much great writing through these roundups, and many who submit things report that they’ve meaningfully grown their audience this way. If you aren’t a subscriber and you want to take part in this opportunity in the new year, you know what to do. Be kind in the comments, far kinder than you feel you have to be with me.

Zack Morris the Elder, Cats: The worst pets in the world

Here is why cats are indisputably the worst pets in the world.

T. Scott, Advise and Consent

How do these Senators manage to sleep at night?

Eric Stinton, Be Tough On Public Education, But Also Be Thankful For It

When people care enough to criticize you thoughtfully, be grateful they don’t just dismiss you outright.

Peter James, The True Horror of The Shining

A failed comedian gives his read on a movie about a failed writer who goes insane

Iain Carlos and Sam Carlen, Q&A: Retired Chicago cop weighs in on Homan Square, alleged “black site”

Q&A with Detective Michael Hammond, a former Chicago police officer who worked at Homan Square. Hammond challenges The Guardian’s use of the “Black Site” analogy to describe the facility, while confirming much of the substance of the original Homan Square reporting. He confirms that police at Homan Square likely intentionally made it difficult for outsiders—including loved ones and attorneys—to find detainees, and confirms the secretive and opaque nature of operations at Homan Square.

Jimmy Nicholls, David Beckham doesn’t deserve a knighthood

Or why the United Kingdom keeps giving honours to unsuitable people

Triangulation, What Daniel Naroditsky’s Untimely Death Reveals About Generational Conflict and the Fragility of Trust

The sudden death of a chess grandmaster prompted many to connect it to the cheating allegations and the ensuing social-media drama. Here, I explore the psychological and sociological forces shaping these events.

T.J. Elliott, Chasing The Dead - Amateur Adventures in Genealogy

Chapters from a forthcoming book on a decades long pursuit of facts and stories about my ancestors all as an attempt to figure out how the heck an oddball like me became a branch this family tree

Adam Rosen, Q&A with Syracuse University Press author Barbara Cali

A Q&A with an unlikely university press author about her long road to publication.

Karin Tamerius, I Talked to a Trump Voter for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened.

The surprising story of my conversation with a Trump voter.

James Crofton, The Mark of the Machine

An essay about how the material incentives of the engagement economy makes people sick.

Journal Club with Myka, Scientific Reasoning for Non-Scientists

We live in a world thoroughly transformed by science and technology where our most urgent collective decisions rely on scientific understanding. Yet, many educated people still lack the fundamental tools to critically evaluate scientific claims. This is a primer on how to overcome this knowledge gap.

Mari, the Happy Wanderer, Bitter Pills: Melatonin, Ozempic, Naltrexone, Oh My!

A sure-fire cure for insomnia, a short review of Katie Herzog’s Drink Your Way Sober, and the case that we should accept help when we need it.

Tony Bozanich, Talking About Talking Statues

Renaissance and Baroque Rome had a version of Twitter too, a statue, and you would write your tweets down and put them on it.

Rich Haglund, Maybe you should look away for a while

A post about leaving room for others to grow.

Anthony Caplan,Alias Tomorrow

Alias Tomorrow is at once a suspenseful exploration of a society where advanced technology has blurred the lines between reality and illusion, and a character-driven, unflinchingly honest expose of the inner lives of an American family.

Dan Hoyle, Brawling in Spain, Grace, and Making Democrats Cool Again

On a cold December night in Salamanca, Spain in 2000, the trio of young Spanish men didn’t know I was satirizing American obliviousness when I jumped onto the rim of a fountain in their hometown….

Eric Shapiro, Red Dennis

A novel about a small-town political candidate who’s accused of sexual misconduct and plots revenge against the cancelling mob.

Christopher J Feola, No AI will ever compose Good Vibrations; On The Nature of Reality in the Information Age

There is no need to fear we will program a creative AI because we have no idea how creativity works. Heck, we still have no idea how consciousness works, never mind advanced functions like creativity.”

Barrett Hathcock, Slang for my Father

Is jazz vain music?

Mitch Bogen, Is Dylan’s “Time Out of Mind” a Masterpiece?

“”Time Out of Mind”“ is often referred to as Dylan’s greatest record. Here, I consider what “”greatest”“ means for an artist as protean as Dylan, and take a deep dive into “”Time”“ to see if it lives up to the hype.

Old Mole, Piketty in Pink

Economist Thomas Piketty comes out in favor of socialism.

Bram E. Gieben, Crisis Masculinity: Starring Ryan Gosling as Ozymandias

Part of an ongoing series about male identity under capitalism, this third essay examines the strange, semi-mute performances of Ryan Gosling.

Chris Schumerth, Existing and Living Aren’t the Same

An essay about suicide.

Pretty Good Blog, The Inherent Fucking Disrespect of It All

A short slice-of-life piece o’ fiction exploring the myriad miniature slaps in the face present in our day to day lives.

David Roberts, I’m Content With My Life In Modern Times

Usually, someone like me, a wealthy resident of the Manhattan/East Hampton bubble, would remain silent about how I find my life full of meaning.

Amod Sandhya Lele, The dark side of expressive individualism

Don’t celebrate harmful traits as part of your true self.

Lily, Love in the Time of Propaganda

A gonzo piece on politics and propaganda at the Charlie Kirk memorial. But really, it’s a piece about how I can’t forgive my mom.

Chris, Regina George is Not a Lesbian

I am putting ‘queer-coded’ on the shelf until you all learn how to use it responsibly.

Cole McClain, Confessions of a former generative AI user

A teacher’s tale about his forays into and eventual fallout from using GenAI.

Hal Johnson, The 200 Best Songs of the 1960s

The best songs of the 1960s, definitively (?) ranked, in 10 parts. Please yell at my terrible taste!

Eurydice Lives, He Who Said “It Can’t Be Done”

An essay on how human and AI cognition differ on a structural level

Robin Gaster, The United States Needs Data Centers, and Data Centers Need Energy, but That Is Not Necessarily a Problem

AI is driving demand for electricity, which could drive up prices. Plenty of politicians are panicking about this, but that’s not necessary. Data centers can help manage demand, and new supply-side technology can grow capacity, bridging the 5-10 years before new resources come on line.

Kristina Usaite, Forbidden Love in Ukraine

It’s about escaping the silence, fear, and violence of growing up queer in Ukraine, breaking free from a life lived in hiding, and finally claiming my truth.

Logan, What Does “”Autistic”“ Even Mean?

On atrophied social skills, late bloomers, and becoming well-adjusted

Katrin Redfern, Spray Tan

A short story about a spray tan gone wrong, winner of the 2025 Nancy D. Hargrove Editors’ Prize in Fiction.

Josiah Duran, Moby Dish

Call me Dishmael...

Kody Cava, The Aaron Carter Story

Both a cultural critique of the industry that destroyed the former child pop star Aaron Carter and the story of when I saw him play a free concert at a dive bar in Medford, Oregon.

Nigel Bowen, Choking down the AI red pill

Societies are going through the classic denial-anger-bargaining-depression-acceptance process with AI

Alexander Shalom Joseph, The Poet’s Report

A free weekly report on the state and spirit of the world and the life upon it, through the lens of a poem via Substack.

Steven Aoun, Rise Roar Revolt

Stoking the fires of Hindu nationalism: on the inflammatory RRR

R.B. Griggs, The Majesty of Language

LLMs as reminder of humanity’s greatest achievement

Sara Eckel, The Importance of Being Average

Success, failure and the freedom to be ordinary.

Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM, The PERFECT HUNGER™ Guide to Transformative Eating

A holistic, step-by-step plan for transforming your relationship with food and feeling better.

Rain Oliver, The Mystery of the First Immortal’s Death

A free whodunit novel about a professor who thinks he has invented a cure for aging, but is found dead the day after he tests it on himself.

Feels Like Truth, The Night I Realised the Enemy Was Me

A reflection on the moment I understood that most of my suffering came not from the world but from my own refusal to see myself clearly. An essay about confusion, self-knowledge, and the quiet tyranny we build within.

Mazin Saleem, Lies and truth in genocide fiction

What if Anne Frank had been annoying? With his latest book, ‘Sufferance’, Charles Palliser reinvents the Holocaust novel in a morally exacting, artistically bold, and bracingly timely way.

Matthew Clayfield, To Kheerganga and back

Hippies, missing persons, gods, and an author who’s too unfit to be trekking in India’s Parvati Valley.

Matthew Clayfield, We tell ourselves stories in order to live with ourselves

A dispatch from the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival, where genocide and privilege made uneasy bedfellows.

Nicole Kiru, Curriculum of Feelings

A six-part series that follows five beings across their lifetime: a poetess, a slave, a tree, a whale, and a boy - each one lives, suffers, witnesses, and dies, learning something that only a finite, mortal existence can learn. The sixth part will give you the solution to the first episodes and my answer to the eternal Problem of Evil, asking: Why would an all-powerful God allow all the evil to happen in the world?

William Alfred, Poetry and Days

A Substack about Poetry and the Days in which it occurs.

Eponynonymous, An unreasonably deep analysis of Goodnight Moon

Jake Warren, Field Of Dreams In Rwanda

Before Rwanda had a national cricket stadium, the game grew on a hill where bones rose after rain.

Jonathan Kissam, I keep what I can of you

Navigating midlife and empty nest syndrome with “sad dad” music.

Adam Whybray, You already know how to get more followers

A meta/recursive take on getting more Substack followers in which my favourite modern composer Jessica Curry celebrated my old band in the comments.

Leo Marcel Schuman, Going Out Tonight?

A wistfully gay old tale of crappy stereos and Christmas lights.

Samuel Kao, An Evening at the Car Dealership

Dimes Square tries to be provocative but ends up being parochial.

Brian J. Howell, brian writing

a new-ish series of so-far monthly missives that touch on, well, anything I’m thinking about. recent topics and targets included lakes warmed by nuclear power, stagediving after age 40, the fictional life-reconstruction fables of miranda july and ottessa moshfegh, and being asked by a 5 year old about your “confidence.”

Tom Barrie, Everybody is wrong about A House of Dynamite

Kathryn Bigelow’s latest movie has been totally misunderstood – including by Youtube’s most notorious film critic.

André H. Braga, Minor Variations

A somewhat dark, understated comedy about what unfolds when ego, desire and class gently jostle for space. One piece from a three part story. The whole thing is up already.

Dirk Hohnstraeter, Is fashion still a thing?

Cleaning up my closet.

Lindsey DeLoach Jones, We All Choose What to Care About

For everything we prioritize, another is relegated. So there’s a silent trade-off happening: When we give our parental time, attention, and emotional labor to inane things (like snack duty), the things actually worthy of that attention are neglected. When we make the small things big, we also make the big things small.

Avaria Vitieva, You and translator microbes

What sci-fi/fantasy authors are actually doing when they acknowledge or gesture towards multilingualism in their worldbuilding.

Avaria Vitieva, The translator should not exist

The competing dimensions to optimize for when translating literature, and what they together imply.

James M., Our Ruling Class

An essay that explores the nature of the contemporary elite class in the United States.

Maria Papadima, Adolescents’ wish for a mental health diagnosis: what does it offer

Meghan Boilard, Searching for Soul in Roblox

Some are describing popular online gaming platform Roblox as a literal hellscape. Others claim it is the safest place the internet has to offer. This is a deep dive into the disconnect.

Twerb Jebbins, Premonitions of a Post-Literate Society

A wild journey through the inner lives of ticks, Heidegger, Derrida, how washing machines are made, Marx’s The German Ideology, tariffs and TACO, Marshall McLuhan, the printing press, and how search engines and social networks have created an environment were mutually understood reality is obsolete rendering political organizing all but impossible.

Cher Shares, My god, Taylor Swift

God created mankind in His own image. That’s why you love Taylor Swift.

Joel Jones, Tales of a Henchman: Shark Island

A dryly comical first person account of a lower-level bad guy.

Annie Gottlieb, The AmbivAbortion Rant

An elegy for my own abortion and a deep dive into both sides of the abortion debate.

Zach Holbrook, The Circle Undone of Olaus Wormius

Earnest marriage plot meets weird tale in my reimagining of FFG’s Circle Undone campaign for Arkham Horror. Will Doris marry Valentino, and/or will Azathoth wake up and eat reality?

George Eastman, AI—Alchemy and Fool’s Gold

We begin from the premise: We cannot get to the organic from the inorganic.

Wodek Szemberg, The One and Only Feminist Who Got Future Right

On the 55th Anniversary of Shulamith Firestone’s The Dialectic of Sex By

John Hugar, A Whole Year Of This Shit

On surviving Year 1 of Trump 2

Eva Sylwester, Weekend Entertainment Guide 11/14/25

“Implinding Doom”: How to Identify and Avoid Online Scams

Hanifesto, The Weight of Perfection

An article examining the tension between Gen Z’s obsession with perfection and their comparative mediocrity.

Kira Elaine, Narcissus and the Internet

An essay on the story of Narcissus, what we truly yearn for, and whether the Internet is truly providing it

Zack Heydorn, Brass Ring Media

A daily pro wrestling newsletter featuring show reviews, match ratings, feature editorials, and interviews with pro wrestling’s biggest stars.”