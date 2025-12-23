God Bless Us, Everyone
Off for the holiday until next week. Year end award roundup coming. Have yourself a merry little Christmas, or the holiday of your choice. Cheers.
Off for the holiday until next week. Year end award roundup coming. Have yourself a merry little Christmas, or the holiday of your choice. Cheers.
No posts
Merry Christmas Freddie and family. I am quite certain that your little one will make this season especially wonderful for you and Ami.
with love, Jane
Merry Christmas to you and yours Freddie