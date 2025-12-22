Freddie deBoer

jspanero
4h

I understand the sentiment and why this would be obnoxious in a specific journalistic context where assumptions about the quality of language, tone and research are made, but unfortunately there are so many lines of business in media nowadays where people automatically assume whatever five letters they put together are self-expression and THE TEXT must be respected at all costs that they take it as a personal affront if you tell them it lacks structure or, god forbid, they've gone against publication style guides. I edit work for people in the media who are semi-literate and constantly use clichés and syntax constructions they've read somewhere but apply incorrectly. New hires or freelancers are often shocked when I tell them their work needs to be edited, and they get extremely defensive about every. single. change. It's exhausting.

Hal Johnson
3h

I have had the occasional good experience with editors, but I would say that usually editors make writing not better but safer and more marketable. Any writer will of course have terrible editing stories: I once had an editor demand (for a book that that mentioned the nineteenth century deciphering of hieroglyphics) that I include an assertion that the native people of Egypt had of course always been able to read hieroglyphics, and the so-called deciphering was just Europeans catching up. That is hilarious. But usually they’re just there to homogenize the prose.

But I have nevertheless at times griped, as I read a book or article, about a lack of editing; I’ve made the demand. In science fiction, you can tell, I think, when a writer becomes too big to get edited: late-period Asimov, Card, and canonically Heinlein, but also, heck, John Norman, have a problem where essentially they write the same paragraphs again and again, the same information appearing two pages after the same information. Even if the red pen only wrote “do you need to say this a second [third] time?” that would be editing enough. And that’s what I’ve always assumed people are gesturing towards when they complain about a lack of editing.

