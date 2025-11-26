I have, at times, been accused of being a relentlessly negative killjoy by some internet scallywags, so let me give you an annoyingly sincere gratitude post where I discuss things that are good. It’s that time of year, after all. None of this stuff is sponsored in any way, obviously. (Though if Lagunitas wants to send me a free case, well, I wouldn’t complain.)

That My Novel Exists, Looks Beautiful, & You Can Buy It

I don’t want to belabor this too much, but…. 2025 has been a year where the professional limits I have been living under have reasserted themselves again. I have gotten to the point where I have accepted that I am probably never going to fully leave behind the constraints that have been imposed on me by my past behavior, by what others make of my past behavior, and by the wages of an industry that’s still governed by petty clubbiness and networking. There are of course a lot of admissions to make here - I am responsible for my behavior, and some of it has been legitimately bad - but there’s also the fact that a lot of people who consider themselves progressive and friends of the disabled refuse to extend the slightest accommodation to me, given my mental illness. This is all boring to you and boring to me. The reality though is that this has been a year where a lot of potential professional opportunity has come up and then eventually slipped away, thanks to a reputation for bad behavior that seems not to have a statute of limitations. Well, we forge the chains we wear in life, as a wise hotdog restaurant once said. I just find myself more and more looking for the door out of whatever this career of mine is, because at this point it’s clear that I can’t move on if others aren’t willing to let me. I apologize for being arch.

I guess it’s just still weird to live in a world where people believe in “Pathological Demand Avoidance” and treat it as a genuine disability that should prompt accommodation, but who won’t weigh a lifelong psychotic disorder in trying to assess whether someone deserves another chance. Oh well: quest for glory is like same old story. No one ever promised me anything.

It’s in that context that I say that I’m genuinely, sincerely so grateful that The Mind Reels is out in the world and has sold well enough to at least claw back its modest advance - beyond that, we have to wait and see what the royalties statements look like next year - no small miracle for a writer with, shall we say, unique marketing challenges. I’ve spent every day of my adult life assuming that the floor is about to fall out in front of me, and the fact that actual readers have actually found the book and actually liked it feels like benefiting from some kind of cosmic clerical error. Sure, there have been negative reviews - there are always negative reviews - but I value those too, and many people have gotten what I was trying to do, and that means more than I can reasonably express without getting maudlin. And the cover! The cover is perfect. Just today it was again recognized for its excellence. It’s absurd that I get to have a book that looks that good. I’m grateful. I really am. And I do suspect that the novel could have another surge in it, if it gets the right kind of attention; it’s something of a brainworm of a book. Even if not, though, I’m just grateful all around, grateful for the mainstream attention it’s gotten, grateful for all the independent media shouts, grateful for absolutely all of it. I had to write that book, I needed it to exist, and the fact that Coffee House made it happen is something I’m very thankful for.

I’m not grateful that the Goodreads reviews are filled with weird ad hominem and flat-out lies about me supposedly orchestrating a harassment campaign of people on “BookTok” - I don’t even know where to begin, there - and I’m particularly unhappy that Goodreads will let the lies stay on their network but not my denials… but you can’t have everything. I know a bunch of you reading this haven’t picked up a copy, yet, and I think that you should do so. It’s good.

Poweramp (Android)

not my image, in case Coldplay didn’t tip you off already

Poweramp is the kind of app that reminds you that software used to be made by ardent enthusiasts, developers who cared not just about “total addressable market” but about letting you mess with every possible dial, color, tag, and EQ curve until the thing feels like yours. Yes, it’s a little anachronistic to load up your phone with MP3s in the age of streaming ephemera, but that’s the point: when you own your music and it lives as files on your hard drive, it can’t vanish because some licensing deal expired, and Poweramp treats that ownership like a sacred right. (Also, I’m old.) Add in support for hi-res output, float-based DSP, Direct Volume Control, crossfade, gapless playback, multiple resampler options, tons of skins, and aggressive metadata control, and you’ve got a music player that feels like a precision instrument - sometimes it feels like too many knobs, if I’m being honest, but then I’m thrilled that an MP3 player app exists which always falls on the side of potentially too much customization and control rather than too little. The app is always capable of surprising you when you push it just right. You can tweak how it looks, how it sounds, how it handles album art, how it sorts your weird live bootlegs from 2004. It’s ferociously overdesigned in the best way, an enthusiast’s app in an era of beige minimalism, and I’ve never been happier to hand over money to a developer who clearly still gives a damn.

Harper’s Magazine

Harper’s drives me crazy, and not always in the charming, literary way; some of the editorial directions the magazine goes in confuse me, and also a publication that prides itself on high-minded progressivism recently advertised an editor’s job in New York for a salary you’d expect from a haunted-house internship, a reminder that print journalism is held together these days by baling wire, passion, and a willingness to live on lentils. I have my usual complaints about the occasional self-serious essay or the issue where half the contributors are hiding behind an arch and superior tone. And yet: there is simply nothing else like Harper’s. It maintains a literary ambition that even The New Yorker only intermittently matches, a willingness to publish real essays - not takes, not posts, but essays - and the admirable stubbornness to keep a chunk of its best material offline, as if guarding a little island where writing still matters. As someone whose small child has claimed vast swaths of his reading time, Harper’s is more than worth the subscription, a monthly reminder that smart, artful, beautifully composed prose still exists, and that I can steal a few minutes to enjoy it. Some days.

Breaking Points

Breaking Points is the rare political show that actually feels like it escaped the algorithmic terrarium of “left vs. right” and wandered out into the real world, blinking in the sunlight, ready to talk about something other than the week’s prefab outrage. Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti bring on topics that cable news won’t touch (labor issues, antitrust fights, surveillance creep, weird corners of the economy) without ever tipping over into red-pill theatrics or conspiracy cosplay. It’s refreshingly adult, skeptical without being nihilist, populist without being reactionary, critical of elites without pretending that lizard people run the Treasury. In a media landscape addicted to cheap polarity, Breaking Points feels like the rare place where people actually bother to look at the questions underneath the questions and then attempt an answer. If you’ve filed the show under “Antiwoke” in your brain’s file system and left it at that, I encourage you to look deeper. It’s time to let all of those binaries go, and Breaking Point does a great job at that.

Online Language Classes

Online Zoom-based Korean classes have become this unexpectedly perfect little ritual in my week - part language acquisition, part social hour, part “what if I could go back to school despite already having earned a PhD?” I’m not endorsing any particular school or company; I’ve tried two and enjoyed both, but do your own homework. Instead I’m endorsing the concept and the practice, which I just find a regular joy. They’re a genuinely handy way to help pick up my wife’s language, which I do with a “kitchen sink” approach of apps, books, listening, and of course talking to her. (Shockingly, I’m actually getting pretty decent, though I’m still too scared to speak Korean with anyone but her.) These classes are also the kind of structured intellectual stimulation adulthood quietly strips away. You show up, you struggle through grammar and pronunciation with a group of equally bewildered adults, you laugh, you learn, and for an hour and a half or so you remember what it felt like to be in a classroom while your brain enjoys the subtle pleasures of learning new tricks. It’s social, it’s nerdy, it’s meaningful, and its proof that yes, even after college, you can still get that dopamine hit of absorbing something utterly outside your existing knowledge.

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

One fact that has definitely asserted itself this year, in my life, is that I care too much about the NFL for it to be healthy, given that the results are always kind of chancy. I won’t get into specifics, but in terms of the results on the field - the teams and players I like winning, the teams and players I hate losing - very little has gone right. Narratives I despise keep getting validated. And I am just far, far too invested in these outcomes, for a 44-year-old man with a wife and a baby and a mortgage and a career. When the results break the way I don’t want them to, as keeps happening this season, I am miserable about it for days. Inconsolable. And! To make matters worse, in this algorithmic world we live in, my August-to-February media consumption is tilted dramatically towards NFL analysis. There’s too much analysis of football, where there’s a six or seven days between contests and where the highest profits in the American sports world are earned, leading to just a firehose of dumbfuck opinion each week. My YouTube and Spotify, I’m afraid, accounts are all too aware of my addiction. When I don’t like the results, I don’t want to see the analysis, and then there’s all of it shoved into my face when I’m in my “wasting my finite and precious time on Earth” mode of media consumption. None of it is healthy, and as my wife (herself a burgeoning NFL fan) will tell you, I need to just suck it up and care less.

But what I really hate to miss, after a bad week, is the Ringer Fantasy Football Show, hosted by Handsome Cologne Ad Model & Future Access Hollywood Correspondent Craig Horlbeck, Affectionate Shaved Gorilla Danny Heifetz, and Soulful Everyman Who Laughs Like He Has Pseudobulbar Affect Danny Kelly. They’ve been getting a lot of deserved love of late, so I’ll keep it brief: the most tired but correct observation about podcasting is that it’s a substitute for all the hanging out that’s not happening in the modern world. This is genuinely tragic, and of course listening to people talk is no substitute for real human connection, but even accepting that the world is fucked and everything is terrible and nothing will get better until we start blowing up the server farms, this show is something of a pinnacle of “three guys hanging out” podcasting, at least in this fallen post-Cum Town world. They Ringer crew has perfected the form without seeming to really be trying to do so. The fantasy advice is solid, but as I’ve said, fantasy is as close to random as human competitive enterprises get, so advice isn’t that important. What is important is how easy it is to like what these guys put out each week. The good nature and lack of grandiosity shine through in a very, very overcrowded and competitive field.

The Novels of Jules Verne

Jules Verne is one of those writers non-readers have absorbed by cultural osmosis — 20,000 Leagues, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Around the World in Eighty Days, the big, obvious classics that sit on the shelves of every library. But the real joy of Verne, at least for me, is that he wrote an enormous amount, enough that you can keep diving into the deep cuts and come up with some strange little treasure. The Green Ray is one of those, a slim, eccentric novel about a young woman chasing a rare optical phenomenon, equal parts romance, travelogue, and scientific whimsy, not really the sort of thing people think of when they think of Verne, but delightful all the same. Or how about Two Years’ Vacation, older and better than Lord of the Flies, and an example of Jules Verne at his most exuberantly boyish, a surprisingly gripping and surprisingly tender survival adventure that feels like discovering a forgotten childhood imaginary adventure written with an adult’s full narrative confidence. In a world engineered to scatter your attention to the wind, there’s something restorative about a writer with a vast back catalog you can page through over the years, returning again and again to that mixture of curiosity, optimism, and adventure. The classics are classics for a reason, but his bibliography represents an entire landscape, and it’s a pleasure to keep getting lost in it. I am growing old alongside his books, making my way through them with zero pressure, timeline, or plan, and the experience is always a comfort.

FloatHeadPhysics

There is so much terrible science #content out there these days, in large measure because of Wouldn’t It Be Cool If…? science. I’m quite jaded by YouTube’s offerings in particular. Yet I’m perpetually charmed by FloatHeadPhysics, and if you’ve never encountered the channel, do yourself a favor and hop in; it’s like watching someone wrestle pure abstraction into something you can almost hold in one hand. Host Mahesh Shenoy radiates enthusiasm as he talks about quantum mechanics, relativity, tensors, entropy, all the usual suspects, with a kind of finger-painting, intuitive approach that feels like he’s dusting off ancient magic and saying, “Here, touch this, see if it makes sense to you, let’s figure this out together.” Mahesh doesn’t pretend that deep physics is always human-scale or fully legible - he’ll admit the weirdness, the paradox, the math barrier, albeit grudgingly - but he leans into the questions with so much earnest curiosity that you want to follow him anywhere. Even when you can’t completely internalize what’s being said, his videos leave your neurons tingling, saying to yourself, “I almost see the bending of spacetime now,” and that’s rare on a platform with so much faked awe. It doesn’t hurt that he’s such an obviously sweet guy.

My Wife’s Favorite Cozy Content

You may not be aware of the world of “cozy girls,” but it wouldn’t take much for you to imagine what I’m talking about if you’re not. This is my guilty secondhand joy, the soft-focus world of tea kettles, cable-knit sweaters, Vermont in October, and women who can say “self-care ritual” without irony while pouring loose-leaf chamomile into a handmade mug. I tell myself I’m just in the room while my wife watches her cozy YouTube channels and arranges the flannel throws “for fall vibes,” but somehow I’m the one sitting there hypnotized by the sound of a spoon clinking in a candlelit kitchen. I pretend I’m above it, that I’m only appreciating the cultural phenomenon anthropologically, but the truth is that fireplaces rule, maple candy is too sweet but somehow just right, and a day spent under a blanket while it rains outside is civilization at its peak. Call it corny if you want; I’ll call it a mug of enlightenment with a cinnamon stick in it. As you grow older and your desire for greatness and riches and fame fades, the love of coziness only grows, and being cozy is so much more achievable than being rich or famous. And it helps if you have a partner to blame for it all.

Lagunitas DayTime Beer

Lagunitas DayTime is the rare not-lite lighter beer that doesn’t make you feel like you’re being punished for wanting a weekday drink - it’s lower on calories and ABV, yes, but still with enough bright, hoppy punch to convince you that you’re drinking something substantial. It’s an IPA for people who have jobs, babies, responsibilities, early mornings, or just a desire not to wake up feeling like shit. I like it more than Founders All Day IPA, which was my former go-to in this genre. DayTime is crisp, refreshing, and pleasantly hoppy without being aggressive. This is as close as I ever get to writing advertising copy, and I feel a little guilty about it, but as a man who both loves and hates the bewildering variety of beers now available to him, finding something this reliable - that I can drink all afternoon on a pleasant Sunday without getting drunk - is a godsend.

My Wife & My Baby

Come on… just look at this baby! He’s just impossibly beautiful, even beyond a father’s pride, and everybody knows it. My wife, meanwhile, is my greatest source of gratitude and perspective. They are the best things in my life and always will be.

My Readers & Subscribers

Undeniably cheesy, certainly self-interested, in awkward contrast with my usual style of self-presentation, but true. I couldn’t live my life without all of you, I’m beyond grateful for your $5 a month, and I hope you keep coming along for this ride, for however long I feel like I can keep doing it. You are appreciated.