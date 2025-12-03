Freddie deBoer

I'm personally an old guy (66) who happens to be disabled but it sure as hell isn't my identity nor will it ever be. If I'm a "victim" of anything it is my own bad habits and lack of concern for my health when I was younger. (I wasn't much for wearing a respirator around dust and chemicals, smoked like a chimney and drank like a fish). I belong to a "community" of one - me.

I also am a member of the local water board, do consulting, write position papers, build models with my grandkids, and do the best I can to ignore the fact that I have to tote around an oxygen rig. It's a pain in the ass, not an identity.

As the mom of a daughter with congenital muscular dystrophy, who has never been able to run, jump, ride a bike, or climb stairs, and who can only walk short distances before becoming exhausted, I am grateful to you for writing this, Freddie. My daughter is defined by her creativity, her sense of humor, her kindness, her stubbornness, and her encyclopedic knowledge of facts about cats, and I resent well-meaning efforts from the identitarian left to make her disability her whole personality.

And I can speak from personal experience here: People don’t receive accommodations because they have “joined the disability community.” They receive them (for example my daughter’s new handicapped parking placard) by submitting medical reports about their specific limitations.

