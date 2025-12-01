Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

57 Comments

User's avatar
Kathryn Paige Harden's avatar
Kathryn Paige Harden
6h

FWIW there is also some empirical evidence on the relationship between heritability and rank-order stability in child cognitive abilities. Most longitudinal data relevant to this question is from twin & adoption studies. Elliot Tucker-Drob and Daniel Briley did a meta-analysis a while ago on this topic. Basically, the phenotypic stability (rank-order correlations) of child cognitive abilities increases rather rapidly in the first decade of life, reaching a fairly stable point by age 11. Children obviously gain cognitive abilities in adolescence into adulthood, but they don’t radically reorder in terms of rank ability. This result is consistent with the Lothian Birth Cohort studies that span childhood to old age. And it can be contrasted with what is observed for other individual differences, like personality, which continues to canalize until around age 30. This early increase in phenotypic stability is due to both genetics and shared environments, as estimated in a twin or adoption study— kids’ genes don’t change in the first decade of life but neither, generally speaking, do their home environments. Even if you have skepticism about the twin method, the data on age-related difference in phenotypic stability is, I think, valuable. Of course, this documents the typical current pattern and doesn’t directly speak to how people would respond to a novel intervention outside the range of currently experienced environments. I think the paper is worth reading if only for the description of the various theories about the relationship between genes, environments, and change.

https://labs.la.utexas.edu/tucker-drob-rsb/files/2015/02/Tucker-Drob-Briley-2014-Psych-Bull-Genetic-and-Evironmental-Continuity-of-Cognition.pdf

On a different point, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the most vociferous critics of the idea that children differ—for various reasons! Not just or even primarily their genes!—in ways that can’t be easily magicked away are academics, aka people who have most benefitted personally from the ways certain cognitive abilities are materially rewarded and socially lauded. “Luck is not something you can mention in the presence of self-made men.”

Last point: I think the tendency to think of genes as a bigger barrier to change than environmental insults is a holdover from the Christian view of the self as enchained by a fallible flesh. I describe some of the connections between genetic essentialism / fatalism and Augustinian ideas about original sin in my new book, out next year.

5 replies
Donal Lardner Ward's avatar
Donal Lardner Ward
3h

I have identical twins born at 32 weeks and 6 days, followed by 17 days in the NICU. We were told, and confirmed with our own research, that their prematurity could result in developmental issues of all kinds. Our girls are now 8 years-old and... they're fine. They're in 3rd grade at the same highly-rated, UWS public school I went to in the '60s (I became a dad at 55!) and tracking a shade behind grade level. And I'm psyched about that. One of our girls had big behavioral, frustration, panic, anger issues in kindergarten, got a school-generated evaluation and ADHD diagnosis, received services, and has come a long way. Our other daughter is probably sub-clinical ADHD-- she's more extroverted, loves school, and her sometimes significant impulse control issues never impeded her ability to participate successfully in the class.

It's not hard to believe prematurity is, and will likely continue to be, a factor in our children's academic performance. Accepting that frees me from the tyranny of the expensive tutor industrial complex prevalent in the neighborhood. (It's a very different UWS than the one I grew in) Are there other heritable issues at play? Who knows!? FWIW I was promoted directly from 2nd to 4th grade at that school because I was reading so far ahead of the class. And then bombed out of high school with (likely inherited) alcohol and drug addiction issues. Our girls are also the result of anonymous donor eggs. And old sperm.

Bottom line, our daughters are probably not going to be exceptional scholars. Accepting that help us support, nurture and encourage other natural abilities. They're great, funny, clever, athletic, creative, happy, big-hearted kids. A society that didn't punish our kids and limit their earning potential because they won't get 800s on SATs would be preferable but we're focused on helping them learn to navigate the one we have.

1 reply by Freddie deBoer
55 more comments...

