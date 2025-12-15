Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

13 Comments

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1h

"...yes, it appears that new fathers typically experience significant drops in their testosterone levels after their partners give birth."

I wonder how it works for human males who don't know that some female gave birth to their baby. Because I am pretty that's not how it works for cats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kathryn Paige Harden's avatar
Kathryn Paige Harden
1h

Darby Saxbe has a book coming out in exactly this topic! https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250387523/dadbrain/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture