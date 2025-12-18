At 40 years old, LeBron James is in the Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar-in-goggles phase of his career. He has not committed to anything regarding his future next season; his basic character would suggest that he’ll be back, and the Los Angeles Lakers are a team uniquely addicted to stardom, so I’m guessing he’ll come back and with LA. If he doesn’t, there will be plenty of other teams who would love to host his farewell tour, whether that’s in 2026-2027, the following year, or who knows when. But he’s finally really diminishing as a player, with a dramatic decline in his shooting efficiency even on less volume, and he’s not playing well with the team’s best players. (He is now clearly the third-best player on the Lakers, after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and any debate about this fact is based on nostalgia and tribalism.) This excellent deep dive looks into all the numbers. Of course, he’s still a useful player, and a unique one. To me, the absurd spectacle of him forcing his undeserving son onto his team’s roster in an act of bald nepotism is an embarrassing stain on his legacy, but his stature as a player is considerable.

Considerable, but not secured, and this is what I’ve come to tell you today. The “LeBron is the GOAT” people have been feeling emboldened in the last few years, as he’s played long enough to rack up a lot of counting-based stat records, even as his efficiency keeps slipping. (It was pretty funny when LeBron broke the record for most 30-point games in a career last season and his fans celebrated; it took him almost 500 more career games to surpass Michael Jordan’s record.) I think big LeBron James partisans, like Nick Wright of FS1, think that he’s building an unassailable legacy as the greatest ever. But in fact, the moment he retires, his case will begin to crumble. They all do, over time. After all, after Jordan retired in 1999, the idea that he could ever be surpassed as the greatest player ever was treated as an absurdity. Four years later, the player who many believe surpassed him was drafted. What I’m here to tell you today is that this is an inevitable process; in 20 years, surely, and maybe in 10, LeBron’s stature will have slipped considerably. Because perceptions of sports greatness are like grains of sand in an hourglass, steadily falling, and your favorite is not an exception.

This is what I’m telling you: whether these final years end up hurting the perception of his stature, when he becomes an ex-athlete, his GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) case will gradually erode away. Nothing is more powerful in sports analysis than presentism. Recency bias isn’t just a quirk of fandom, but rather the dominant intellectual force shaping how we talk about athletics. Whoever is playing now is always assumed to be faster, stronger, smarter, more advanced, more skilled, and therefore (so the logic goes) greater than what came before. Every season produces not just stars but the greatest stars, with greatness a concept that now gets thrown around with reckless abandon. Every playoff run is historic. Every prodigy is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, until the next one shows up eighteen months later. Every draft prospect is generational, a term I’ve come to hate even more than GOAT. (People legit say things like “there’s only like three or four generational wide receiver prospects in this draft,” and it makes me want to detonate a vest.) In a sports media driven entirely by hype (well, hype and gambling money), there’s no room for any restraint at all.

What’s funny about the current obsession with the present, in sports coverage, is that not that long ago many diagnosed the problem as the opposite. It used to conventional wisdom that sportswriters worshipped the past, that nostalgia clouded every judgment, that old heads refuse to accept modern greatness. The stereotype was of the old guy yelling about how Jim Brown would have overwhelmed modern NFL defenses. But that stereotype is badly outdated; the internet era has very effectively torn down the old guard and replaced them with a different kind of annoying asshole, these ones dedicated presentists rather than gatekeeping historians. (I confess that I do really miss ESPN Classic.) Contemporary sports discourse is relentlessly future-facing and now-obsessed. Analysts trip over themselves to declare that today’s players have rendered yesterday’s obsolete. The past is treated less as a foundation than as a quaint prologue to the real story, which is always unfolding in front of us on high-definition screens. And, in an instance of a dynamic that the internet is absolutely filled with, a lot of the partisans of the present insist that we still live in the old world of Dick Schapp extolling the superior play of George Blanda; we don’t, but the idea that we do is argumentatively convenient for them.

This is the environment in which the LeBron James Greatest Of All Time argument has flourished… and it’s precisely why that argument is running out of time. Because before you know it, sports media will be dominated by analysts who know LeBron only in the past tense.

There’s this insane but funny but insane conspiracy theory, advanced by some excitable young NBA fans, that Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game never happened, despite thousands of witnesses and tons of contemporary media coverage, etc. This is a pretty good metonym for the challenges faced by the legacy of players from Chamberlain’s era: box scores just can’t excite the same way highlights on Twitter can. And that lack of easily-available video is compounded by the fact that it all happened so long ago and most fans see no reason to go looking in the past. Meanwhile, LeBron’s case for GOAT status has been made in the most favorable conditions imaginable… or at least, the most favorable conditions imaginable now. He’s played his career during an era of maximal media saturation, when every possession is clipped, contextualized, ranked, debated, and archived in real time. He’s done it while sports commentary has grown allergic to restraint, preferring superlatives to analysis and declarations to arguments. And he’s done it at a moment when many fans are eager, often desperate, to crown the current best player as the King, superior to all who came before - especially Michael Jordan, whose myth loomed over the league like a closed chapter some people were impatient to revise. (As I’ve said, a lot of anti-Jordan sentiment is just guys who are mad at their dads.)

For a large and vocal portion of fans, the LeBron-over-Jordan revision has already happened. LeBron’s longevity, his statistical accumulation, his adaptability, and his sustained excellence across eras of rule changes and roster churn have convinced them that the debate is over. Jordan brought to the table a level of individual game, series, and season dominance that LeBron simply never has; I’m sorry, if you had bet your life on winning one game, you’d want Jordan on that team ahead of LeBron. But like all of us, LeBron fans have developed definitions of dominance that reflect the answer they want to arrive at, and thus their takes on basketball greatness are based on accumulation rather than peak performance, on breadth of statistical performance rather than on cold scoring supremacy. Jordan was iconic but LeBron is comprehensive. Jordan peaked higher but LeBron lasted longer. Jordan defined an era but LeBron transcended eras. Case closed, as far as his fans go.

But GOAT arguments don’t exist in a vacuum of pure logic, and they certainly just aren’t about statistical dominance. (If they were, more people would accept the basic truth that Chamberlain is the greatest player of all time.) They are cultural phenomena, and culture is governed by attention. And attention, in sports, is ruthlessly presentist, ruthlessly about right now.

LeBron James is nearing the end of his career, one way or another. That matters far more to his GOAT case than most of his defenders want to admit. Because once he retires, the clock starts ticking - not on his numerical achievements, which are fixed, but on his cultural centrality. New fans will age into basketball who never saw him play live. Their emotional attachments will be to someone else. Their highlight reels will feature different heroes. Their baseline sense of “normal greatness” will be calibrated to a new standard. And crucially, they will start to resent people who talk about LeBron’s dominance just like the LeBron generation resents those who talk about Jordan. He won’t be there to write more of his story, just like Jordan hasn’t been here to write more of his for twenty years. Out of sight, out of mind is not a moral failing; it’s how fandom works.

We can already see this dynamic at work historically. Fans who insist that players from the 1980s or 1990s “wouldn’t survive today” often fail to notice that the same argument will eventually be used against today’s stars. Twenty years from now, someone will confidently explain that LeBron couldn’t hang in the faster, more spaced, more analytically optimized game of 2045. His shooting would be mocked. His free throw percentage would be scrutinized. His defensive versatility would be “contextualized.” They’ll say the rules favored his style of play; they’ll say he didn’t face the tough conditions that players face in 2045. Many of the very people who now insist that the game has never been better will find themselves in a rearguard action, defending LeBron’s rapidly-fading era.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the basic, broken understanding of “natural athletes,” the JJ Redick fallacy. The idea that today’s athletes are inherently “better natural athletes” than those of fifty or a hundred years ago misunderstands both biology and history. Human evolution simply does not operate on that timescale; there has not been enough time for any meaningful, population-wide change in innate athletic capacity. Let me repeat: people in general are not better natural athletes than they were 50 years ago, not systematically or significantly. What has changed is everything around the athlete. Modern sport draws from a vastly larger and more efficient talent pool, with scouting, youth systems, and global pipelines that identify and concentrate rare physical traits that once would have gone unnoticed or been wasted in ordinary lives. (If he was born 20 years earlier, maybe even 10 years earlier, there’s a good chance Giannis never finds a way into the NBA pipeline.) Humanity is not breeding much better natural athletes than we were just a generation or two ago; it doesn’t work that fast. We are identifying more of the already-existing great athletes that are in the world.

On top of that, contemporary athletes benefit from orders-of-magnitude improvements in training science, nutrition, conditioning, recovery, and medical care, allowing them to express their abilities far more fully and consistently than their predecessors ever could. The result looks like superior “natural” athleticism, but it’s actually the triumph of selection and modernity over chance and scarcity. To say today’s athletes are better because they’re naturally superior is exactly backward: they are better because we’ve become much better at finding, developing, and sustaining the extraordinary bodies that have always existed. This was my point in this piece about Michael Jordan that went viral awhile back; the question isn’t “If you take Michael Jordan from 1997 and put him in the NBA today, how well would he play?” (Although I suspect he would do quite well.) The question is, “If Michael Jordan had been born in 2003 instead of 1963, how good would he be with modern training, nutrition, medical care, coaching, and strategy?” LeBron stans hate this argument - but they will be making it themselves in the near future.

This is not hypocrisy so much as inertia. Presentism always rolls forward.

There’s a real inconsistency when it comes to debates about the level of competition. Redick uses insults against the competition that Bob Cousy faced, notoriously calling them “plumbers,” to dismiss the idea that he could ever play in today’s NBA. Well, consider an example from outside basketball, Michael Phelps. By the raw logic of presentism, Phelps should be downgraded every Olympic cycle. His times are still competitive in some events, but if we’re talking about the absolute top levels of performance, he would not be favored against the very best swimmers today; all of his world records have been broken. In the 2024 Olympics, Leon Marchand broke Phelps’s 200 IM record, and a year earlier he broke the record in the 400 IM, which many thought might last for decades. Does it follow that Michael Phelps is therefore not the greatest swimmer of all time? Of course not. That conclusion would be absurd. Phelps dominated his era to a degree that remains unparalleled. He extracted the absolute maximum from the conditions in which he competed. He didn’t fail to be born later, just as modern swimmers didn’t fail to be born earlier.

Of course, new records will be set, and in a decade Phelps’s times will likely look quaint as athletes continue to push the limits of the sport. But then, the swimmers who beat Phelps benefit from refined training techniques, better analytics, and incremental technological advances… which is also true of the basketball players who play now relative to Cousy or Chamberlain! And yet a lot of people who would defend the concept of Phelps as the GOAT, despite not holding any contemporary records, are the same who dismiss Cousy and Chamberlain and Jordan…. It makes no sense. Athletic greatness is not a transhistorical race conducted under imaginary neutral conditions; if it is, then the newest guy always really is the GOAT, then whoever breaks Usain Bolt’s 100m record will by definition be the greatest sprinter of all time, no matter his dominance. Does that sound right to you? What matters, when it comes to sports greatness, is excellence relative to context.

Once you accept that premise, the entire concept of the GOAT starts to look analytically flimsy. Comparing athletes across eras isn’t just difficult but fundamentally ill-conceived. Rules change. Competition pools change. Training methods change. Cultural incentives change. Even the meaning of professional sports changes. What looks like individual superiority is often collective evolution.

GOAT arguments persist not because they are rigorous but because they’re fun. They’re debates about identity, memory, and belonging. They allow fans to argue about themselves as much as about athletes, about which era mattered, which values count, which stories deserve to be centered. That’s why LeBron’s GOAT case is strongest right now. He’s still present. His achievements still feel active. His dominance still intrudes into the daily life of the sport. The emotional energy required to sustain his candidacy is still being supplied by the league itself. Once that stops, inertia will take over.

Some of the same people who now declare LeBron the greatest ever will gradually shift their attention, not consciously or maliciously, but inevitably. They’ll start saying things like, “Well, LeBron was amazing for his time, but you should see this new guy.” They will still defend him in abstract debates, but their passion will be elsewhere. The GOAT label will migrate, because it always does. And for those who don’t evolve in that way? The ones who keep insisting that LeBron is the GOAT as we enter the 2030s and 2040s? They’ll get mocked the way Jordan defenders are mocked now. Which is why the honest conclusion is also the most deflating: the concept of the GOAT is always, to some degree, fundamentally fraudulent, a moving target masquerading as analysis. It tells us more about when a debate is happening than about the athletes involved. It rewards recency, visibility, and emotional proximity far more than it rewards understanding.

LeBron James does not need the GOAT crown to validate his career. Neither does Michael Jordan. Both were, unmistakably, the defining players of their eras. That fact is stable. What is unstable is our insistence on collapsing all of sports history into a single hierarchy, as though greatness were a universal constant rather than a contextual achievement. LeBron’s GOAT argument isn’t wrong so much as it is temporary. And time, more than rings, stats, or longevity, is the one opponent he can’t beat. None of us can. If you doubt me, well. Just wait awhile.