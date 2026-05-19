Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
8h

Also...has anyone considered that US students don't give a shit about ungraded standardized tests and don't always try their hardest on them? As a teacher, I see this all the time on state tests. High school kids are pretty rational, ruthlessly so. Whatever test we're using to assess their baseline knowledge is one that many of them know has no bearing on their lives. I do not think this attitude is as prevalent in Asian countries

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Georg Buehler's avatar
Georg Buehler
6h

One of my Chinese colleagues, a first-generation immigrant US citizen, complained: "If my daughter does well in math, everyone says, 'Oh, of course -- she's Chinese.' There is nothing magical about being Chinese! It's selection bias. Do you know how hard it is to get out of China and into the US? Only the best of the best, the most talented AND most ambitious, manage to get here. If you go to China, and look at the Chinese people there -- they're just like the US kids."

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