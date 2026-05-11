Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Carina's avatar
Carina
10h

We send our child to private school. For us, it's completely about the social experience and (lack of) ed tech. We didn't even look at average test scores. Actually, our child's school is less rigorous than public school in some ways, so I don't know how favorable the comparison would even be.

But around here, the crisis is behavior. One of our private school teachers who fled public school told me her retirement is HALF of what it would be if she'd stayed -- but she couldn't take it anymore. The stress was destroying her. I don't want my child to be around constant disruptions, or (worse) influenced by the kids with behavior problems.

The other issue is the Chromebooks and the phones. (Not to mention, they switch to "remote learning" for flurries, thunderstorms, etc.) Our local schools bought into ed tech, and the results have been bad. I don't want him on screens in elementary school, because I think it's awful for his focus and learning -- he'd be doing off-task fidgets on the computers all day, I just know it.

We are tentatively looking into public school for when he ages out of his private elementary school. We're not (complete) snobs. But we'd like to find one where the administration doesn't tolerate bad behavior, and this seems like a much bigger challenge than finding a school with good test scores.

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Osuva's avatar
Osuva
10h

As the parent of two Chicago Public School students, I think Freddie badly misses the mark. The vast majority of parents I know who send their kids to private schools decided to do so only after first trying CPS and becoming disillusioned. Part of this is down to the obscenely powerful and off-the-rails Chicago Teachers Union, which routinely strikes, kept children from returning to school after Covid, and generally warps city politics. Some of is is down to a byzantine bureaucracy, some of it down to lazy teachers who can never be disciplined or fired. Much of it is down to the fact that the kids (including my seventh grader, who is in an "accelerated program") do very little and spend much of their days on YouTube. But most of it is down to a almost comically pervasive leftist ideology. The "genderbread man" is posted in kindergarten rooms. Middle schoolers are taught activism and about police brutality, but not about the structure of government. Again, I have seen these things first-hand. CPS is an absolute farce, even at the "best" schools in the "best" neighborhoods and this is why parents have left. They don't need to hear propaganda to make that decision.

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