Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Nigel's avatar
Nigel
1d

This all makes sense to anyone who’s talked at all to teachers who have been in the classroom over the last ten or fifteen years. No, the schools didn’t somehow do away with “accountability.” Teachers have always been expected to do the impossible by making sure every child is above average and the bottom quarter of all-but-unteachable kids are nevertheless regarded as future potential college graduates. The challenge has always been to teach kids who don’t want to learn or who don’t come from a home environment that supports learning. That’s it. That’s the whole game. More tests / assessments / curricula / benchmarks were never going to change that.

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Paul Norton's avatar
Paul Norton
1d

I continue to be bemused that Singapore is regarded as a model for other countries to attempt to emulate. The entire area of Singapore is only slightly more than half of the Brisbane City Local Government Area, which is itself only a fraction of the area of metropolitan Brisbane. As well as geographic compactness, Singapore has the kind of political economy and political ecology that is only possible in an entirely urban polity. It does not face the complications faced by a country with a countryside, a rural population, and land-based and resource-based industries. This is not to mention the other aspects of Singapore that simply can't be replicated in other countries.

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