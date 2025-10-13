Freddie deBoer

Feral Finster
just now

"In education, few things are more alluring than the claim that “phonics” (which is not actually a unified thing at all) is the magic key to fixing reading."

I thought that it was already abundantly obvious that there is no magic key, other than maybe parents that ride their offspring's little asses like Momsie was trying to impersonate Willie Shoemaker on an OCD meth bender or something.

Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
2m

I am appreciative of your thoughts and think my foray into the question is limited to the question of where visual neurodiversity fits in. Whatever "decoding" is called, it works best for those of us with aphantasia. https://hollisrobbinsanecdotal.substack.com/p/decoding-without-pictures

