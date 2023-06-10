Digest, 6/10/2023: This is Clickbait
Monday, June 5th - Following the Word
A journey, a tall tale, a reverie, about the place of writing in the human world.
Wednesday, June 7th - Complexity is Good, Actually
Because apparently I have to affirmatively defend the value of complexity and of complicated relationships.
Friday, June 9th - The Real Media Bias is Writing for Each Other (But, Like, They're All Liberals, So... ) (subscriber only)
If your primary concern is playing for your peers, and all of your peers are liberal, your work is going to end up being liberal.
Unlearning Marx: Why the Soviet Failure was a Triumph for Marx, Steve Paxton, 2021
I’m constantly asked for books that act as introduction to Marx or socialism, and lately I’ve been pushing this book on people. Some elements of it are fairly technical, but overall Paxton’s book is a remarkably effective explanation of the basic of Marxism, what it called for in a society, and why no 20th-century attempt at a communist government succeeded. As Paxton demonstrates, orthodox Marxist theory actually serves as a remarkably prescient explanation of why the Soviet project was bound to fail, had to fail. In the course of that demonstration, the book provides an excellent primer in the Marxist tradition and what it can tell us about the world today.
For a non-journalist like me, it's been eye opening, and very depressing, to see just how ruthlessly some journalists use Twitter to discourage their peers away from articles that could harm their personal political causes (Michael Hobbes flipping out whenever the Times runs an article on obesity written from a non-HAES perspective is the example that always comes to mind for me, but there are many others). After decades of dismissing conservative complaints about mainstream press bias, watching mainstream journalists interact with one another on Twitter has finally made me agree that, yes, there is a problem here. One that, at least in some places (NBC News, I'm looking at you), seems in the process of being reified under the guise of a "misinformation" beat. - Vlad the Inhaler
I'll admit it. I LOLed. Turns out somebody wrote a whole book about how REAL socialism/communism/Marxism/whateverthefuckism has simply never been tried. All of them weirdly rapidly descend into wholesale slaughter. But that's because it was those backwards 20th century people. Now in the 21st century, watch whateverthefuckism blossom and not be at all about killing wrongthinkers. I know this ardent belief of "No True Scotsman" logical fallacy is part of deBoer's entire system of religious believes. But the idea that somebody would read some book, and say to themselves "Forget the killing fields of Cambodia, that was just wrong implementation of otherwise really awesome theory" is laughable. If somebody wants to study Marxism, they should start by going to a large grave full on unnamed bodies and think about that for a second.