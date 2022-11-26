This Week’s Posts

Monday, November 21st - Pushing Everyone Into College was a Policy Response to Other Policy

The rhetoric about student loan debt often has a “they should have known better” attitude built into it. But pushing everyone into college has been an explicit policy goal for a generation, and that was a response to macroeconomic policy.

Wednesday, November 23rd - You Can Hate Your Country and Love Its Rituals

People really, really hated this one, and there were many theatrical declarations that they were going to unsubscribe. I will respond to that soon. As is typical with these things I think the headline drew about half the ire. But I have to stay true to my real feelings in this project.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Non-Garbage Online Reading

A great meditation on the wild turkey.

Book Recommendation

“You Can't Fire the Bad Ones!”: And 20 Other Myths about Teachers and Teaching, Bill Ayers, Crystal Laura, and Rick Ayers, 2016

A good, sharp look at common attacks on teachers and their unions, buttressed by research and argued in a feisty style. You know my thoughts on education, and while I can’t say that these authors share all of my ideas, they are very good at busting the myth that students are simply clay to be molded by talented and hardworking teachers, and that there are externalities the education system can’t control which contributes to our problems.

NFL Picks of the Week

This week I like the Tennessee Titans +2.5 over the Cincinnati Bengals. I fear Ja’marr Chase as much as the next man, but I can’t pass up a 7-3 home underdog, especially against a Bengals team that I see as due for a letdown game. I suspect Tennessee grinds it out and wins outright tomorrow.

Season record: 7-3-0

Comment of the Week

For my boomer parents, they grew up in a world where a degree was a golden ticket. This they conveyed to me: the expectation was simply that I would go to university. To study what? didn't matter. Just graduate. Of course, by the time my generation were graduating, it was no longer a ticket because so many people now have degrees. There's the basic market economics of something dropping in value as it is produced in surplus. There's also the fact that just as factory jobs are diminished, a lot of white collar jobs have been removed too. The admin support jobs that used to make up many offices (secretarial pool, mail rooms, etc) have vanished. Executives type their own emails. And the middle management jobs that once existed - many of them at the factories - have also gone. - Katrina Gulliver

Bad taste in my mouth right now. But I’ll have another chance next week.