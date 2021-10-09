Digest, 10/9/2021: There's a Heaven for a GPU

my fallen hero

For those following my shoulder saga, the orthopedist has spoken:

There is generalized thickening and interstitial intermediate T2 signal involving the supraspinatus tendon extending from anterior to posterior and medial to lateral representing generalized moderate tendinosis. There is an accompanying partial-thickness undersurface tear of the anterior supraspinatus tendon extending from medial to lateral…. There is generalized mild infraspinatus tendinosis with tendon thickening and interstitial intermediate T2 signal abnormality.

Apparently the problem is with the tendonitis more than the tear. Still not sure why it clicks. In any event: I have a physical therapist prescription in hand and my girlfriend is helping me find a PT. (My life would fall down around my ears without her.) Two months of therapy and then back to the orthopedist. About what I was expecting, all in all. I’m just happy to have a diagnosis and able to start physical therapy soon.

My podcast with Razib Khan has been released from his paywall and you can check it out here. Thought it was a great, wide-ranging conversation.

I find the arc of BLM in the past two years kind of crazy - more attention and good will and money than I've ever seen pouring into a progressive social movement, then a collapse into silence and stasis so quickly. It's hard to change the world, so I'm neither surprised nor ready to dismiss the movement. But I think professionalization always changes things, usually for the worse.

So often these days people seem to frame their politics as happening in the shadow of a coming collapse, of the end of ordinary things. But while I find this romantic, I also find it too comforting to be real. We are stuck in the world we've got, so we might as well try to make it better.

So Pitchfork put out this embarrassing set of "revisions" to old reviews, 100% motivated by a desire to conform to what's perceived to be cool, and in many of them they didn't even pretend to justify the changes in actual musical terms - but the only way to respect musicians is to give a shit about the quality of their music.

As adults we need a variety artistic stimulations and subject matter, but our modern culture industry only wants to serve a very narrow set of artistic interests. So you've got to go out of your way to engage with subtler things.

I've long admired the work of Chad Orzel, who's a physicist at Union College and a thoughtful commentator on science communication and journalism. Science reading is something I do with enthusiasm but from a permanently amateur place, and I always proceed knowing that there are a lot of valences I'm missing - and there are many more in the audience like me than not. Science communication is so fraught because the important topics are so complex and confusing, and the stakes can often be quite complicated. So you need to not only have journalists and commentators doing their best to translate, but also people who comment on the whole affair, a meta-layer of analysis of science journalism to keep us honest. The above piece is a good example, a complaint about Nobel Prize coverage that stems from insider knowledge and which reflects on the biases and social pressures in the physical sciences, which are immensely consequential.

(I'm hoping Orzel's 2022 book, A Brief History of Timekeeping, explains how durable clocks solved the longitude problem. I've heard the story of the quest for a longitude-tracking device a dozen times, and every time when they reveal that they did it with clocks, I feel that I'm supposed to be grasping how a clock tells you longitude but I never do.)

The Usborne Guide's book The Young Naturalist was an absolutely treasured book in my house when I was a kid. It's a beautifully-illustrated guide to practical things that children can do to better explore the natural world around them. I learned a lot from it and, more, I was constantly driven out of the house and into the fields and woods and creeks by us thanks to this book.

