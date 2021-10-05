The End Times Are Comforting

because they're fake

I am one of those annoying types who has a real romantic streak for the post-apocalypse. I can’t help it; it’s part of my nature. I have both a deep (and deepening) sense that the present order is deeply immoral and also an analytical understanding that revolutionary change is essentially impossible under current conditions. So of course I dream of the …

This post is for paying subscribers

