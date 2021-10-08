the Second Part of Life

There are a lot of wonderful things that art made for children can do. We all have beloved books and movies that moved us as children that still move us, and I certainly would never want anyone to feel shame over continuing to access them. But there are also many things that child-appropriate art cannot do. Yes, there’s the obvious in terms of sex, viol…
© 2021 Fredrik deBoer. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Freddie deBoer is on Substack – the place for independent writing