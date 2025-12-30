Freddie deBoer

Hey folks, I know I promised you a traditional year-end wrap-up post where I list my bests and worsts and mosts and such, but after banging my head against a wall for several days, I’ve concluded that I can’t do it. The excuse is the same as always these days: the arrival of our baby destroyed my media consumption to the point where I just don’t have an adequate frame of reference to do the exercise. Yes, of course I read some books and saw some movies etc etc, but far fewer than usual and most didn’t come out in 2025 and I fell asleep through half of the TV shows we watched…. I decided it was best not to try and fake it. So here’s something else to mark the passage of time instead.

Barry Goldman
13h

A little girl says to her big sister, "I like Tommy, but Tommy doesn't like me. He likes Susie. What should I do?" Big sister says, "Get used to it."

I am 30 years older than Freddie. He went to Wilbert Snow elementary school. I knew Wilbert Snow. I stayed at his cabin in Maine.

You know that pain you get when your friends die?

It gets way worse.

