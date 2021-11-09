Why Does the Universe Need a Teacup?

OK so this, like my baseball thing, is a puzzler that I’ve been chewing on for many years. (I am not high.)

In high school my physics teacher, in explaining entropy, pointed out that if you push a porcelain teacup off of a table and it smashes, that requires far less energy than making the teacup. And that’s entropy, as I was taught it - the universe wants things to be in a chaotic state, and it’s easier in terms of energy to get things into a chaotic state than to get them into an ordered state. Then there was some math business. Now, before anyone goes impugning my physics teacher, I should note that I failed this class, and indeed failed seven out of my eight semesters of science classes in high school. (A feat I matched in math, and I’m fairly sure I only passed both my second semester sophomore year because my dad died.) So there is every chance in the world that I misunderstood her.

But my question persists: I intuitively see the teacup as more ordered than the bunch of broken shards on the ground because I’m a human and I like to drink tea and so teacups are useful for me. But the universe isn’t a human and doesn’t care about drinking tea. So my question is, what makes the teacup more ordered than the shards, in a non anthropo-chauvinistic way? Like, we can imagine some alien race that finds the shards more ordered than the cup, right? That doesn’t sound too crazy to me for an alien intelligence; they’ll have massively different values and observations and perceptions of what ordered means. After all, it’s still the same material at the same mass. So what’s the non-human version of order that the non-smashed teacup satisfies better than the smashed one?

I feel like this is especially important because YouTube teaches me that entropy is the key to the arrow of time. Although perhaps “teaches” is not the best word.`