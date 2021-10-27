Short Week: The Stupid Baseball Hypothetical I've Chewed On For a Decade

“but traditional metrics aside, he might be situationally invaluable….”

In the early 2010s I was in a sim baseball league for a few years. A sim league is not a fantasy league; fantasy leagues are based on real-life results, while sim leagues use nerdy computer programs to simulate every pitch of a baseball season. You assemble a team through a draft or auction, trade players and call them up from the minors, and can choose some basic strategies. After that the computer sims the results one game at a time. This was a massive undertaking - we had major league, AAA, and single A rosters to manage - and after a few seasons I gave my team over to somebody else who liked getting into the weeds more than I did. (Despite getting Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, and Francisco Lindor as prospects through my savvy GMing.) I realized at some point that staring bleary eyed at a spreadsheet to find Vincente Padilla’s WHIP wasn’t actually fun, for me, where it seemed very fun for others. So I stopped playing. These days I barely follow baseball so it was for the best.

But I did think about baseball a lot in those days, and I dreamed up a hypothetical that’s probably not very clever but that I think about all the time. Here’s the scenario:

Imagine a pitcher who gives up one and only one run in every inning in which he appears.

That’s really it. If we must add a little more, I’ll note that this run can be either earned or unearned if you’re bringing him on in relief. Let’s call him replacement-level at batting for a pitcher. He has a rubber arm and can pitch as many innings as you want, again always surrendering a single run each inning. So: how valuable is he?

In a traditional sense, he’s pretty damn bad. He’d have an ERA somewhere near 9, depending on whether batters are on base when he gets up, which is more than 3 runs worse than the worst ERA in MLB in 2021. As a starter? This past season the team with the highest runs per game, the Houston Cheaters, only scored 5.41 runs per game, so trotting him out there seems like a really bad idea. And yet he’s situationally one of the most useful relievers I can imagine; what manager would not be thrilled to know that he can guarantee only giving up one run in a crucial inning? Also, in any game in which the team leads by more runs than there are innings remaining victory is guaranteed. And he’s an innings-eater.

What’s interesting is that I have posed this question to many serious baseball fans and gotten very different answers. Some argue that he’s not worthy of a roster spot; some say that he’s a borderline All Star. This is most likely not a very clever scenario, but still - what do you think?