Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
2h

Yes, the standard reading that Sinners is about cultural appropriation does not hold because the “white” vampires are explicitly coded as Irish. Unless we think Ryan Coogler is so dumb that he doesn’t understand culture or history, this means the vampires are…

-Of a culture that is richly musical

-Of a culture whose musical tradition is not connected to Black R&B, emerging separately from it

-Of a culture that’s historically been marginalized and even colonized

So yeah, it ain’t about white cultural appropriation.

And yes the KKK scene is horrible

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Education Realist's avatar
Education Realist
2h

Coincidentally, given your call back to Get Out, I wrote a review of that movie that said something similar: it did not have anything even remotely meaningful to say about the black experience except, perhaps, the lead character's desperate politeness in the face of these weird fucking rich white people--a group director Peele clearly did not understand.

https://educationrealist.wordpress.com/2018/01/22/get-out-a-scathing-satire-get-out/

Some quotes to show I'm not making it up and saving you a click:

"I enjoyed this movie far more than I expected based on the rapturous reviews, which promised a scathing satire on race relations in America cloaked in a horror film an exquisite comedy of manners, an alarming portrayal of white racism. As is so often the case, the movie’s creator doesn’t come near to achieving his stated goals. Jordan Peele isn’t the compleat observer of American mores that he–and many others–think he is, so his movie fails to uncover the “insidious qualities” of white liberals....

In fact, the interpretation as offered up by Jordan Peele and his following in elite circles makes the movie absurd.

Given a surgical procedure that implants their consciousness into another body, guaranteeing virtual immortality, rich white people would say “Great! Now find me a cute/buff white body that no one will miss.” (They’d also demand a plastic surgeon get rid of the scars.)

Rich white people do not want to be black. Nor do they want to be Hispanic, southern or eastern Asian, of course, but Peele’s horizons don’t extend that far.

Happily, the movie itself makes no such claims. The movie portrays members of this weird, creepy organization who want to be black. The (largely pointless) video forcefed to Chris makes no mention of race. We only learn that the Armitages limit their procedures to black folks through Chris’s discovery of Rose’s photo album, coupled with Jeremy’s takedown of Dre. Jim (the only authentic rich white guy to be found in the film) confirms that only black people are hosts, and he makes it clear that the “organization” has some sort of fetish on the topic.

That these particular white folks aren’t normal is supported by the party scenes themselves. Look, I worked almost exclusively for rich white people as a tutor for four years, including for folks who have been at one time or another on the Forbes 400. Rich white liberals from the boomer generation on down just aren’t that gauche. The Armitage guests are creepy, touching hair, feeling biceps, asking about his sexual prowess. Their cars are all wrong, too. But my experience isn’t necessary here. Only idiots with critical faculties completely removed would see these cultists as typical rich white folks.

And here’s the thing: the movie thinks so, too. What else is the point of Jim Hudson, played by the always note-perfect Stephen Root? Jim isn’t a cultist. He’s the real thing: a rich white bastard in all his authentic, heartless glory. He says so expressly in the video, but we don’t need to be told. At the “party”, Jim is the only one who treats Chris like a human. He’s a rich white bastard, but he’s no racist. More importantly, he’s not a cultist.

I kept wondering throughout why so many critics–and Peele–invoked the Stepford Wives until I realized that they were referring to the cheerful black servants Walter and Georgina. Just as the men of Stepford turned all their womenfolk cheerful, sex-ready, and compliant by making them all robots, so too did Dean and Missy turn black people into servile peasants, eager to please their masters.

But Walter and Georgina aren’t servants. They’re just pretending to be servants for Chris. Walter and Georgina are Grandma and Grandpa, pretending to be servants to fool Chris. They are fully empowered players in this horrific game, welcoming the bidders to the new auction, messing with Chris’s phone, doing everything they can to kill Chris when he escapes. All we’re seeing is the facade. Homage to Stepford, certainly, but Walter and Georgina aren’t even remotely parallel.

Of course, the entire “servants” fakeout is a giveaway of itself. Rich white people don’t employ blacks as servants. That’s what they have Hispanics for, and why so many white elites resist any sort of immigration restriction. Maybe people were so eager to see racism that they missed the obvious, but I was instantly skeptical. Liberal white guilt about black servants reigns supreme; no Obama liberal would have them. By the time Walter was chopping wood–I mean, really. Chopping wood? For what, exactly? –I’d called the plot twist. Walter was a white guy in a black man’s body. Betty Gabriel, singlehandedly responsible for every jump-scare in the film, impeccably represents as a little old white woman who can’t quite get comfortable around “colored people”."

It's a nice tight little horror film. It's just not in any way a serious commentary on black and white America.

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