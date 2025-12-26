Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

29 Comments

User's avatar
KW's avatar
KW
3h

RAWR How Dare You Freddie. All art is political propaganda, and it's our job to support the good kind and shun the bad kind. And if the most morally correct movie wins an Oscar, Trump will vanish in a puff of smoke.

Remember when Moonlight, Parasite, and Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, and Trump vanished never to be seen again? Wait, what. That didn't happen? Strange.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

You can't just like something to like it, don't you know?

Verily, it was written of old that the difference between mass market schlock and Serious Art is that the consumers of schlock will tolerate many things, but they will not put up with being bored. Culturati are perfectly happy to be bored, as long as they are bored in service of a sufficiently elevated cause.

What this does is let the aesthetes have it both ways. They get their fun and they get their moral uplift, affirmation of their place on the totem pole, as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture