Spoilers for both films follow.

If you listen to the consensus - and lord knows it’s hard not to when it’s being screamed at you from every Letterboxd review and Substack post and Guardian longread - we’re going to be witnessing a clash of the titans this awards season. In one corner, we have Ryan Coogler’s Southern Gothic vampire extravaganza Sinners, a massive spring-season hit and a film being treated as a profound meditation on the intergenerational trauma of the Black experience and a radical reclamation of American roots music. In the other, we have Paul Thomas Anderson’s Thomas Pynchon riff One Battle After Another, which is being hailed as a generational masterpiece, a bracing portrait of an America coming apart and a kind of prophetic pre-autopsy of the MAGA era. These are movies that sold a lot of tickets, earned stellar reviews, and which thrilled me as cinematic experiences… and they’ve both achieved rare heights in the world of commentary, analysis, and debate. In the 21st century, beyond profit, beyond critical commendation, important movies are defined by their ability to generate discourse.

And look, I want to be clear that I liked both of these movies, very much. I really, truly did. I had a great time watching both. I don’t dispute that they’re excellent, riveting movies; I’m not wearing my hater hat today. But I think that both have been the subject of a particular kind of overheated praise that you see a lot these days: they’re fundamentally fun-but-shallow exercises in action filmmaking that are being hung with implied depth they don’t contain. And, worse, they each seem to be playing for that kind of recognition, and to their detriment. Both Sinners and One Battle After Another are very good movies that would be even better if they didn’t take unnecessary swipes at profundity that they can’t achieve. Which is a shame! The world needs this kind of exceptionally well-crafted fun movie, built with vision and profound seriousness. Not every movie has to reach for artistic depth if such depth doesn’t emerge from it organically.

In Sinners, twin brothers return to 1930s Mississippi to open a juke joint, but their attempt at building an artistic space for their community (that is, a Black Southern community in the depths of Jim Crow) turns into a pitched battle against vampires trying to invade. Sinners is a sweaty, gory, immaculately shot B-movie that features Michael B. Jordan playing twins and Delroy Lindo saying lines like “See, white folks like the blues just fine, just not the people who make it,” built with a grasp of cinematic language that adds an enjoyable false gravitas even when there are vampires on the screen. It is a blast. Similarly, One Battle After Another is a technical marvel, an inspired bit of pop agitprop, and an act of audacious self-consciousness on the part of Anderson. The entire movie makes you feel like you were shot out of a cannon, or at least the first 95% of the movie. The car chase at the end is the kind of thing that makes you want to get up and pace the theater just to burn off the adrenaline. Leonardo DiCaprio is doing an immaculate bumbling ex-revolutionary act (a kind of person I know very well), demonstrating again that his ongoing stardom has been built on his impeccable taste when it comes to choosing projects. Sean Penn’s Vince McMahon-esque mannerisms and comical hyper-masculinity are true-to-life and genuinely hilarious. Chase Infiniti is that rare young star who deserves the hype.

But let’s be honest with ourselves for five minutes, shall we? Neither of these movies is deep, neither of them is meaningfully political, and for goodness sake, neither of them is prescient, let alone prophetic. The idea that these movies are brilliant deconstructions of the Trump era or of late capitalism or of America’s original sin is a figment of the critical imagination, a consequence of the halo effect that’s enjoyed by auteurs like Coogler and Anderson and a vestige of a 21st century film culture that blesses movies by making them objects of #resistance even when they aren’t.

The notion that these are profoundly Trump era works of art - one movie based on a novel published in 1990 and another built around movie tropes that peaked in the 1960s and 1970s - is the kind of thing that movie reviewers think they have to say, these days, and the idea is belied by the fact that either of these could have been released 10 or 20 or 30 years ago and been just as fun and effective. I’m not suggesting that these movies or their creators have failed to achieve a political meaning that they were striving for, but rather that neither of them is particularly interested in the heavy-duty sociopolitical themes that critics are currently stapling onto them like desperate high schoolers trying to hit a word count on a history essay. These are old-school blockbuster movies that take entertainment as their first and second and third goals and succeed very well in that goal; I’m sure the filmmakers (and the marketing departments) are very happy to get the blessings of the critical establishment, mind you, but that doesn’t change the fundamental nature of these films. And as much as I enjoy them, I do think this all points to the degradation of seriousness in the appreciation of movies. We should be able to call things by their right names and appreciate them all.

What we have here are two very talented, very established filmmakers who decided to make sharp, evocative genre movies. Coogler, who has said that his goal is to emulate Steven Spielberg and who has never had any worries about indulging in genre fare, made a Hammer-style horror film set in the Jim Crow South. PTA, who famously left film school after a professor derided Terminator 2, wanted to make a stoner action-comedy about a washed-up revolutionary. These filmmakers, who both burst onto the scene as a precocious phenoms and whose movies are all inherently “events,” carry with them a certain level of inherent gravitas. But both are also quintessential upper-middle-brow directors, very much in a way reminiscent of Martin Scorsese, including the fact that both are often perceived to be upperbrow in a cultural landscape where the arthouse barely survives. I don’t think these distinctions are very worthwhile, to be clear, and it’s not like upperbrow = good. But these perceptions have clearly helped confuse the critical class about both what these movies attempt and what they achieve. These are, fundamentally, “popcorn movies for grown-ups,” a condescending and irritating concept that nevertheless speaks to something real.

The problem is that our critical community has seemingly become incapable of praising a movie simply for being a well-made lark. In the current economy of cultural prestige, a movie can’t just be good. It has to be important. It has to “speak to the moment.” If it doesn’t have a “thematic richness” that addresses the “fractured American psyche,” then why are we even talking about it?

So when Ryan Coogler, the guy who managed to lend Shakespearean weight to a Marvel movie in Black Panther, makes a movie about vampires in Mississippi the critics can’t just say, “Hey, cool vampires.” They have to treat it like a manifesto, stuffing symbolic weight into characters and events that frankly do not have the heft to serve as symbols. Critics find the “bare stains of American racism” in every whip-pan, a fate that actual Hammer horror movies were blessedly exempt from thanks to their status as real-deal B movies. Critics feel like they have to treat a supernatural thriller as a thematically rich exploration of Black Americans “taking care of themselves,” a statement of racial self-determination and Black power, a notion perhaps undermined by the fact that the fight against poverty and disenfranchisement is a very different one from the fight against an army of Draculas. The second half of that movie is basically From Dusk Till Dawn with better lighting, fewer Hispanic people, and Michael B. Jordan looking impossibly handsome. (THIS IS NOT CRITICISM.) You can impute racial politics onto Sinners because you can impute racial politics onto anything that emerges from our country, given its history and its reality. But you’re the one doing the injecting, there. To admit that Sinners is a high-budget genre exercise would be to admit that Coogler is “just” a filmmaker, rather than a sociopolitical avatar.

My problems with Sinners, as a film, are pretty conventional. As some have complained, it really does feel like two very different movies, a slow-burn first half where Coogler sprinkles in gravitas and enough symbolism for grad students to mine for years to come, and then a bravura, cracking vampire horror-farce. (Funnily enough, this criticism perfectly mirrors that of From Dusk Till Dawn.) There’s also a thudding obviousness to a lot of what’s happening in the movie, a level of hit-you-over-the-head-with-a-shovel racial symbolism at work; bringing in the KKK at the end reminds me, strangely enough, of Bob Dylan himself appearing at the end of Inside Llewyn Davis, one of the worst decisions in a recent movie I can remember. This is part of the problem with the syndrome of Elevated Popcorn movies reaching for critical adoration - such ambitions tends to lead to ham-handed overexplanation. Most of all, though, my gripe with the movie is that the vampires just aren’t very scary, in large part because they’re too busy being hung with #discourse markers and 21st century politics. The film spends too much time gesturing towards its own vague racial politics to give us a portrayal of vampires that are legitimately frightening. That the movie is still a remarkably fun ride speaks to Coogler’s remarkable talent.

A similar dynamic is at work with One Battle After Another. Because it’s Paul Thomas Anderson, the man who gave us There Will Be Blood and The Master, we’ve been told that One Battle After Another is a “profound statement of America in decline,” a “formal enigma,” a protest song of a film, etc etc. Critics fell all over themselves to explain how a movie featuring revolutionary skater ninjas and Sean Penn in grotesque-comic facial prosthesis is actually a humanist miracle or a satirical depiction of white supremacy or instructions for a new American revolution…. But the attempt to find greater depths here feels very mannered and overwrought to me, fugazi, an affect. Yes, it’s a Pynchon adaptation. That means that it’s supposed to be messy and paranoid and intermittently silly, true, but it doesn’t make the movie serious in the way people want this movie to be serious. It’s a fun, rambling, shambolic shaggy-dog action-comedy with a big budget. But because it’s PTA, the cineaste crowd has to pretend it’s a “generational masterpiece.” If a less-pedigreed director had made the exact same film, some of those same critics would be calling it tonally incoherent and self-indulgent. I think they’d be wrong! But they’d say it. When PTA does it, the incoherence is audacious, the indulgence an expression of gonzo filmmaking.

The problem with One Battle Another that stands above all others is the ending: everything that happens after Bob and Willa embrace after the car chase and shootout is a mistake. The whole bit with Lockjaw reappearing in elaborate makeup only to be gassed to death by the Christmas Adventurers Club is pointless and ruins the pacing of the final twenty minutes. It’s a good example of PTA’s worst instincts, doing a weird thing just to do it, when Lockjaw could have just been dead when he got shot in the face with a shotgun. The Tom Petty mic drop is weirdly trivial, a decision that to me suggests confusion about how to end the movie. Likewise, the letter from Perfidia Beverly Hills to Willa just does not work. It’s a sentimental, maudlin moment that is in no way earned by the rest of the movie. Here’s the question I would ask of people like Sean Fennessey of the Ringer podcast The Big Picture, who have advanced this movie as a towering masterpiece: what is this movie’s attitude towards Teyana Taylor’s character? What are we to make of Perfidia Beverly Hills? The movie doesn’t seem to have an opinion. The decision to make her disappear after the first twenty minutes is an artistic choice I respect, but after that essentially nothing is done to determine how the movie itself feels about her. She did rat, right? Or at least, agreed to rat. She betrayed the revolution. Regina Hall’s character also disappears, apparently into a federal prison, which would seem to undermine the happy ending. So why is Taylor’s character given a tender epistolary moment with her daughter? I don’t know, but the whole thing feels jerry-rigged and discordant to me.

The biggest challenge to the movie’s seriousness, though, is its utter indifference to the fate of the sanctuary city in which much of the action takes place. Many have identified Benicio del Toro’s character “Sensei” as the emotional heart of the film, and it’s true that he exemplifies real resistance in a very practical sense. But it’s telling that he disappears from the movie after serving a role in the Bob-and-Willa arc, and indeed, the sanctuary city filled with undocumented immigrants seems to play the same role too - we have no idea what happens to those immigrants, once PTA is done with them as a backdrop against which to project the family story he’s interested in. Which is 100% fine! Every movie doesn’t need to be a political statement. I am completely satisfied with the intimate portrayal of a father and a daughter and a missing mother that we got. But our culture industry insists on injecting everything with portentous ideological content, whether or no it’s there, and One Battle After Another suffers when it’s gesturing at deeper meaning rather than depicting the human story it cares about. That story, itself, is kinetic, touching, and wise. It’s also two people weighed against the fates of hundreds of migrants, and the movie’s utter indifference to the latter tells you that you shouldn’t interpret this film as a defense of immigration.

It’s funny; this movie is taken to be an Anderson movie of the highest caliber, while my favorite PTA movie, Inherent Vice, is regularly dismissed as a minor interlude. But Inherent Vice has more moral seriousness, character depth, and political salience than One Battle After Another by a country mile. It’s just less self-serious and less interested in proving its bona fides, and thus enjoy less critical lionization than OBAA.

This is what happens when you turn directors into deities; you stop seeing the movie on the screen and start seeing only the auteur behind it. You start reading depth into scenes that are really just there because they look cool or make the director laugh. You end up with a situation where a fun, overlong action-comedy like One Battle is voted best film of the year by a dozen critical bodies, not because it’s the best film, but because we’ve collectively decided that PTA isn’t allowed to make a movie that isn’t the best film of the year, and you end up with a situation where a riotously entertaining, precise, campy, ridiculous monster movie like Sinners is expected to carry the heft of a political science dissertation. Nobody is served by this, except maybe the people who need to write the back-of the-Blu-Ray copy for these films.

The irony is that by overpraising these movies, critics are actually doing them a disservice. Sinners is a fantastic example of what can happen when a talented director is freed from the Marvel machine and allowed to let his imagination run wild. It’s an original, carnally-charged, R-rated blockbuster. Sinners is sexy! And Marvel movies aren’t allowed to be sexy. (Might hurt the international box office.) Fun, horny, bloody, sweaty, gorgeously shot, relentlessly fun if somewhat incoherent in its second half… that should be enough! We shouldn’t need to pretend like Sinners a profound excavation of Black grief to justify liking it. Likewise, One Battle After Another is an exhilarating, hyperkinetic thrill ride that takes radical politics as its setting rather than as its subject. The movie itself is unserious in the best way possible, and its worst moments are when it forgets that fact. By trying to turn it into a defining film of our dark times, we’re sucking all the oxygen out of the room. Let fun movies just be fun.

I’m tired of the false depth industrial complex. I’m tired of the idea that for a movie to be art, it has to be about something other than itself. Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar, and sometimes, a vampire movie is just a vampire movie. I say all of this as a proud snob and as someone who thinks that there is actually is a distinction between various “brows” of movies, that there are meaningly levels of seriousness and artistic ambition and depth that we should pay attention to. We’re in this awful populist moment in the arts in general, where great art has to pretend to be casual entertainment and casual entertainment has to pretend to be great art. It happens that I think Michael Haneke’s Amour is the greatest film of the 21st century, and there’s nothing popcorny about watching a couple of old people succumb to the ravages of time. But other movies don’t have to reach for those kinds of heights! Precisely the worst way to reinject seriousness into cinema is by insisting that it lives in movies that are gleefully indifferent to seriousness, no matter the ambitions of their creators. Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson certainly don’t need us to find meaning in their genre play. They already have enough adulation. They’re already successful, they’re already rich, they’re already respected. They’ve earned the right to have some fun. Maybe it’s time the critics allowed themselves to just sit back, eat their popcorn, and admit that “fun but thin” is a perfectly acceptable artistic status.

I’m not holding my breath. It’s awards season, after all. We’re about to embark on a bruising campaign between these two, one that’s certain to involve a lot of frivolous invocation of racism and an insistence on depth that doesn’t exist. In this town, if you’re not “important,” you’re invisible.