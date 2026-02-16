Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

51 Comments

User's avatar
James K.'s avatar
James K.
5h

I'm glad to see you write this article. I HATE that fans endorse tanking.

1. It *guarantees* miserable seasons, but it does NOT guarantee a championship. Did the 'process' bring the 76ers a Championship? Have the Nationals turned their post championship tank into a winning season yet? Does the future look bright for the Rockies?

2. Every team but 1 will not win the championship. It's a really, really dumb metric to only judge a season by whether you end up on top. As a baseball fan, I get 162 games to watch the STL Cardinals and every time they win, I'm happy. I would rather be happy 83 times than 61!

3. Making it to the playoffs means I get more chances to be happy when they win. The Cardinals got swept in the 2019 NLCS but the division series win over the braves had 3 great wins in it. That's 3 more times I was happy.

4. It's immoral. The purpose of games is to win. To do otherwise is wrong

5. It's undeniably connected to a financial component. The owner is telling the fans it's so they can win down the road, but in the meantime, please accept a WAY shittier product and (usually) we're not lowering ticket prices thanks for still attending.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Vlad the Inhaler's avatar
Vlad the Inhaler
5h

Could not agree more about the soul-deadening effect of the championship-or-bust mindset, which is why I hate hate HATE what's happening with college football and the playoff--and I say this as a Michigan fan, a team that recently won the playoff and can reasonably expect to be a frequent playoff participant going forward. I'm old enough to remember when winning the Rose Bowl, or even just a high-profile bowl game against a good opponent, was an exciting and satisfying end to the season, and the team that finished on top of the polls was still called the "mythical national champion." That was much more fun than the mini-NFL monstrosity that's being constructed now.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture