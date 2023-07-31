It’s time for the next call for subscriber writing. Please see here for details and make sure to email me at fredrik.deboer@gmail.com if you do submit to make my life easier. Deadline for this month is Thursday, August 4th! PLEASE use the following format in your submission:

Your Preferred Name, Your Piece of Writing's Title with Hyperlink one-sentence synopsis of your piece

That really makes my life much easier. If I messed up previously and promised to include your entry in a later edition, please email to remind me! If you submitted something before the submission period began, submit it again! And if you don’t use the fredrik.deboer@gmail.com address, I have no sympathy if I fail to include you. I look forward to seeing what you come up with.

Non-subscribers, if you want to take advantage of this forum to share your work, you know what to do.