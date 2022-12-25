Freddie deBoer
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Subscriber Open Thread for the Heathens, 12/25/2022
freddiedeboer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Subscriber Open Thread for the Heathens, 12/25/2022
Freddie deBoer
12 hr ago
24
54
Share this post
Subscriber Open Thread for the Heathens, 12/25/2022
freddiedeboer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Freddie deBoer
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
Top First
New First
Chronological
© 2022 Fredrik deBoer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Subscriber Open Thread for the Heathens, 12/25/2022
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Freddie deBoer
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers