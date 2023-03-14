Freddie deBoer
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
freddiedeboer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
Freddie deBoer
4 hr ago
11
89
Share this post
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
freddiedeboer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Freddie deBoer
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
89 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
3 hr ago
·
edited 3 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Mzungu - why do we wander?
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
·
edited 4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
The Armchair Strategist
3 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Discontent Dispatch
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
·
edited 4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learn…
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Michael Mohr's Sincere American…
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Slaw’s Newsletter
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Digital Liturgies
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
8 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
19 min ago
·
edited 17 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
23 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
32 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
52 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Manipulate, Moonsplain, Murder-…
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
3 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
4 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Fredrik deBoer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
Subscriber Open Thread, 3/14/2023
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Freddie deBoer
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers