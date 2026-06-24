Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Freddie deBoer
13h

There's been complaints from some readers that I'm not doing deeply researched longform pieces anymore. Well here you go. This was a lot of work.

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Evelyn Belle Scott
11h

"Believe victims" was a reasonable response to public discourse that long looked upon accusers as inherently suspect. It was never meant to be a guiding principle of our justice system, but some ideologically-motivated people have conflated it to mean exactly that.

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