Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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c h malone's avatar
c h malone
9h

I’ve said it before but FC seems so obviously cruelly predatory on its face. Of course if I believed my child had a suppressed self who could express his love and personhood conventionally, there’s no force on earth I’d let stop me from releasing him. But it’s such an obviously “too good to be true” scenario that places charlatans, predators, and would-be saviors in positions of immense power to exploit, abuse, extort, and just plain string along their “clients” and their families.

I’m hardly surprised the Times is rehabilitating this trash but I’m curious what they stand to gain from it beyond their weirdly anti-psych bend of the last few years.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
9h

O Sweet Bastet's Tail! FC is just another way to say "coaching" and the facilitated person can't even do much about it.

Here comes The Great Satanic Ritual Daycare Panic all over again in 5..4..3..2..1

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