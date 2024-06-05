If We Had a Four-Day Workweek, Would You Want the Extra Day Off Tacked Onto the Weekend or Inserted Into the Middle of the Week?
think about it for a bit before you answer
Indulge me for a minute, and tell me: if we were granted a four-day work week tomorrow, would you rather have a three day weekend, or Wednesdays off?
The three day weekend has obvious benefits - it enables trips and activities longer than two days, making a lot of things practically easier to pull off without taking vacation days. There’s all sorts of fu…