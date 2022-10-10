Fall Subscription Drive
Hello friends, this is the second of my twice-annual asks for subscriptions. If you’re on the free email list and you find that this newsletter adds some value to your life, I’d like to ask that you consider signing up for the paid version.
I have been advised by several people “in the biz” that I should increase the cost of subscriptions, at least to a $6/$60 level, in light of inflation. But I’m sticking with a $5 a month/$50 a year price. I think it’s a good round number and an appropriate amount for a subscription newsletter, especially with a potential recession looming on the horizon.
What are you getting for your money?
Subsidizing three or four free-to-all posts a week.
A subscriber-only post each Friday.
Commenting privileges.
Access to our book clubs. (Jesus’ Son starting this Wednesday.)
Access to my monthly roundups of subscriber writing, where readers get the opportunity to expose their writing to a broader audience.
The ability to participate in the annual Book Review Contest.
Occasional subscriber-only Open Threads and AMAs.
My NFL betting picks are 6-0!
If you’re wondering what I might do with the money, I can share with you that my girlfriend and I are trying to have a baby and have begun fertility treatments. Insurance covers pretty much none of it and it’s quite expensive, so every bit helps. I’m not asking for charity here - we’re doing well financially. I’m just giving you a little context if you’re wondering where the money pressures are right now.
My only philosophy, as far as subscriber perks go, is to hustle. I just want to show subscribers that I’m always thinking about how to make their subscription dollars worthwhile. I can’t say whether I make everyone’s $5 worth it, but I can say in all sincerity that I’m working on it as hard as I can every day. I’m blessed to have the readers I have now and would be greatly cheered by anybody new who gets on board. Cheers and thank you.
As a subscriber, I will say I get the most for my money with your newsletter of any I subscribe to. I don't agree with everything you write/say and some of the comments aggravate me but you are beyond one of the most thoughtful and interesting writers I read with any regularity...particularly on mental illness. I also want to say good luck with your fertility journey. My cousin and her husband have recently started their own similar journey. They are Americans currently living in Belgium as of 2021 and she shared that all expenses are covered there. It's really astounding what passes for health/child care in this country. Unconscionable really. Best wishes to you and your girlfriend.
P.S. I live in Brooklyn. It's one of those time I wish I'd been born/raised elsewhere so I easily had somewhere to return to. It's been a challenge deciding whether to leave.
Such wonderful news that you are trying for a baby! For purely selfish reasons, I’m sending good wishes that everything works perfectly on your first try, because I predict that your posts as a dad are going to be astute, honest, and funny!