This Week’s Posts

From the Archives

Why we should fear University Inc., for the New York Times magazine.

Song of the Week

Book Recommendation

My Best Friend’s Exorcism, Grady Hendrix, 2016

You could be forgiven for thinking that this book was part of the avalanche of 80s-tinged nostalgia porn that came in the wake of Stranger Things, but in fact My Best Friend’s Exorcism was published a couple months before the show was released. This book is fun, sprightly, and unexpectedly bittersweet, a shot of creepy moods against a Day-Glo background. The friendship at the heart of the narrative is essential to what the book is attempting, and thank goodness it’s well-drawn and very believable. A great brief Halloween read to bang out in a weekend.

NFL Picks of the Week

Let’s see if we can keep this streak going. Watching the Chiefs-Buccaneers game last week, you could come away thinking that the Bucs will be stinging and due for a big win. Or you could come away thinking that Tom Brady’s looking diminished, the offensive line is in disarray, and their defense doesn’t really pop anywhere. So I’m taking the Atlanta Falcons +10 in Tampa. That’s just a big number and good value, though I like the Bucs to win. 5-0 baby!

Season record: 5-0-0

Comment of the Week

This is beautifully written, and you make some good points, but I feel like I can only half agree with you here. I do the Christianity stuff because I believe it to be true, and the Apostle Paul’s on your side (“If there is no resurrection of the dead, we are of all men the most to be pitied,” etc.)…but at the same time, it seems like there’s something entirely reasonable about saying, “I don’t believe God is real, but I *do* believe evolution has left me with a need for supernatural belief, and I have to satisfy that need however I can.” In that sense, practicing religion is no different from eating Splenda or whatever (“Evolution gave me a sugar craving, but the modern world has made sugar more dangerous than helpful, so I’m fulfilling the craving the safest way I know”). It’s true that, if there’s nothing beyond the grave, religion is ultimately pointless, but then…so is everything. We’re all just here playing a game that everyone, eventually, loses. - Luke T. Harrington

That’s it. Domani.