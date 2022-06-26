John Dyer Baizler, of the mighty Baroness

After getting back on meds permanently, I knew that being really cut was no longer in the cards for me, so I put my energies into getting big. And that worked out OK for a guy in his late 30s. Now with my shoulder out of commission - no lifting at all, probably, for at least six months, and probably no heavy pressing motions ever again - I really am struggling to know how I’ll stay in any kind of decent shape at all. I guess I’m going to have to double down on a healthy diet. It’s just hard because with these meds you can be really careful and abstemious about your diet and still pack on weight. It’ll be a struggle, at least emotionally if nothing else.

This Week’s Posts

Tuesday, June 21st - A Brief Word on Pain Management with Opiods

Just the narcotic ramblings of a man recovering from surgery.

Wednesday, June 22nd - Ah, Carceral Liberalism

Liberals are deeply invested in “restorative justice” and criminal justice reform, but they think identity offenses should follow people forever. I don’t think that makes a lot of sense!

Friday, June 24th - Girl, Interrupted: Movie and Memoir (subscriber only)

A consideration of a memoir and the movie based on it, how they differ, and what the difference says about the subject matter.

Book Recommendation

Just a Little Bit Lost, Laurel Trivelpiece, 1988

I will always have special affection for books I found randomly while exploring the stacks of a library. I found this lovely gem in my 6th-grade school library completely by chance. It’s the story of two adolescents who don’t like each other much who get lost in the wilderness together… and would you believe love blossoms?!? It’s a sharp and genuinely affecting little portrayal of two people grudgingly falling for each other. And honestly, as a young guy who viewed relationships as something foreign and a little scary, this book really showed me a bit about what love is like. A treasured book for me.

i think the issue here is the prevalence of feelings over analysis. so you get incoherent responses like 1) putting ppl in prison is bad 2) ppl should be punished for bad things i mean, some of the social justice ppl want to rehabilitate those who commit capital murder (and yes, this should be on the table imo), but also seem to totally want sexual harassment to be a black mark on someone forever. one thing that comes to mind is that someone like jessica valenti is unlikely to ever be murdered due to her demographics, so murder is kind of an abstract crime. but she has almost certainly been subject to sexual harassment. - Razib Khan

