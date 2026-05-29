Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

37 Comments

User's avatar
Harry Cheadle's avatar
Harry Cheadle
3h

Reading that old NYT story led me to this line:

"Earlier this month, students with the school’s black student union protested outside of the dining hall at the Afrikan Heritage House, after demands for more traditional meals, including more fried chicken, went unmet, according to the campus paper, The Oberlin Review."

I guess if I was given the opportunity to demand I be served more fried chicken (for equity reasons) I would also take it? But what a bizarre moment in time

Reply
Share
2 replies
Georg Buehler's avatar
Georg Buehler
3h

I feel bad that activism has been so degraded by these abuses. When someone refers to themselves as an "activist", I automatically think, "someone looking for attention but not actually accomplishing anything." I blame the universities for inculcating the belief that the most important thing you can do is have the right beliefs, and that loudly talking about those beliefs is the same as actually doing something virtuous.

Reply
Share
5 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture