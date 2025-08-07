Freddie deBoer

13h

Telling a normal person "hey, it really hurts when you say X" makes them stop. Telling it to the bully makes them realize it's the most fun in the world to say. I'm just sharing from my own life experience that, while that concept was very plain and my brain knew it on some level, I still needed to process it.

It's plainly obvious that someone "who has just started reading it" hasn't even read the first paragraph of the excerpt.

Anyway. My library system now has a request to get a copy.

13h

On the question of pushing back versus ignoring it, I will just quote Scott Alexander: “If it’s worth your time to lie, it’s worth my time to correct it.” https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/if-its-worth-your-time-to-lie-its

