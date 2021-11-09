Video: Academic Professional Incentives and CRT (or "CRT")

I don’t plan on making a habit of this, but I wanted to get this basic idea out there and I couldn’t find time to write it down: part of the reason CRT has leaked out of legal studies into things like K-12 curricular documents is because that’s what the professional incentive is in the broad world of academia, thinktanks, and foundations. You've got this interdisciplinary antiracism effort going on in a broad swath of fields, a lot of the holy texts in that effort are in CRT, and for the people putting these curricular reforms together the comprehensibility of that field and its borders is much less meaningful than the effort to advance one’s career.

