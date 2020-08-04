today's the day

Well, the day is finally here. It's official publication day for my first book, The Cult of Smart. I don't know how to feel. I've invested all of my hopes in this day for three years, and now it's here. The team from St. Martin's has been wonderful throughout. I do think that this book could be a slow burn and pick up sales momentum over time but of course I have no idea. We'll have to wait and see how things go, critically and commercially. It exists! That is reason enough for me to celebrate. I do dearly wish that I could walk into a bookstore and buy a copy for myself. Someday. Whatever else is true I know that publishing a book is a rare privilege and that I am lucky, and incredibly grateful, for the opportunity.
The question now is where to put those hopes next.
