I write fairly often about America’s housing crisis, where zoning and regulation have made it far too hard to build in desirable places to live. But I want to look at the idea of desirable places from a different slant, today. Because I suspect that a lot of people are in the same boat as me: I love cities, I think the long-term urbanization of the United States and the world is a good and necessary thing for issues of climate and efficiency, I’m certainly not a degrowther and think the idea that we’re facing an overpopulation crisis is factually wrong and politically ugly… and also I constantly find myself thinking that there’s too many damn people everywhere I go. I think these seemingly-contradictory impulses can be resolved.