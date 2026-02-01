Freddie deBoer

I have no particular knowledge of what is coming but your argument is flawed in a way that seems really obvious: why if we are just in the early stages?

The automobile absolutely did not insist on its own transformative power in 1880. It took decades before it became clear it was going to revolutionize personal transport. Netflix’s vision of streaming, which they had all the way back in 2000 or so, did not seem like it was going to upend the entire movie/TV model while I was still a 14 year old buying the DVD for Idle Hands. The refrigerator had serious competition from the ice box and general inertia.

You may be 100% right about AI’s limitations and future, Freddie. But it’s weird to say “This tech isn’t going to be transformative or revolutionary because it’s not right now! DUNK!”

I find the reactions to moltbook incredibly bizarre. The training set for these LLM's is the corpus of text on the internet, a huge body of which comes from reddit. Recreating reddit patter in infinite quantity is the most basic, trivial function for this kind of technology. How do people not (pun intended) grok that?

