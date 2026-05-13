Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Steven of the Club's avatar
Steven of the Club
1d

Glad to be included in this one with my first substantial essay on this platform: “Why Are There Still Black People?”

These roundups are strange little treasure piles. Politics, memoir, criticism, fiction, weird argument machines (that’s me) — all of it. Looking forward to digging through the list!

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Mark Newheiser's avatar
Mark Newheiser
1d

Thanks for the inclusion on some more Andy Weir discourse as to whether you can avoid art in politics!

I do think extending the submission Google form to have a drop-down for something like Genre (Fiction, Politics, Culture) using something like Substack's own categories might make the list easier to parse. You could group items under headings, and make it easier for people to filter to what they're interested in or avoid losing their place in a 93-entry blogroll

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