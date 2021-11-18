Spotters Don't "Help"

I felt bummed out by this morning’s post and I don’t want this to be a maudlin newsletter so here’s a vlog of me complaining about stuff that’s none of my business in the weight room. I’m afraid the audio is still shitty and I don’t know why; I’m trying to figure out what’s up with that as I have a Yeti Blue USB mic which is supposed to be pretty good, as far as I know.
Tomorrow morning’s subscriber-only post is about the Dave Portnoy situation, and I hope to have the next chapter of The Dawn of Everything written up in the (opt-in) Book Club section, so look out for those. Cheers.
