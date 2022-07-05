This show is so thirsty for credit for its gay characters. How many times are they going to tease that Will is gay without just coming out and saying it? Ah, but the more you tease, the more sad obsessives can create gifs to share on Tumblr! If a character is gay, let them be gay without so much ceremony. It’s 2022. Just having LGBTQ characters should not get you an Emmy anymore. You’re making nostalgia porn for people who spend the rent money on FunkoPop, not throwing bricks at Stonewall. Look at the famous coming out scene between Robin and Steve. Here’s an emotionally honest version of that scene that doesn’t beg for credit: “Steve, this is really hard for me to say, but… I’m gay.” There. Character out. Representation served. What did they do instead? Have this utterly bizarre pretense that Robin was obsessed with Steve, leading Steve to think she’s in love with him, only then to reveal that Robin was obsessed with him because the girl Robin loved was obsessed with Steve. To which I say… what? What the fuck? It doesn’t work that way! There’s no transitive property of obsession! I was in love with plenty of girls in high school without ever accidentally becoming obsessed with their boyfriends. Why go through this absurd charade? Because the show needs a reversal, you see, a twist. And why do they need a twist? Because the show doesn’t really want to have gay characters, not in and of itself; it wants to get credit online for having gay characters. The little peek-a-boo makes Robin coming out a gimmick. It’s praise-begging, look-at-me screenwriting.

Nothing in the show feels properly motivated. There’s this old screenwriting concept that everything that happens in a story should be either because of or in contrast to what preceded it. Trey Parker and Matt Stone (of all people) put this simply: therefore or but. It’s not a hard and fast rule, of course, but you want to feel like there’s dueling senses of inevitability and surprise in your narrative. Nothing surprises me in Stranger Things because it feels like anything can happen, and not in a good way. Every plot point seems random and not particularly logically connected to what came before. Our team of heroes is forever coming up with plans that are based on wild assumptions they have no reason to believe and make no sense. The rules of the universe are arbitrary and fickle. Hey, the big bad is actually a guy who was in Eleven’s superpower program! And, uh, he was also a child in the 60s who lived in a haunted house but it turns out he was the ghost, I guess. Now maybe let’s wedge that storyline into our preexisting understanding of the Upside Down and Eleven’s powers in an almost transcendently awkward way? Sure. Why not. That’s the show’s guiding ethos for its narrative developments: why not? Why not have Joyce and Murray mount a rescue mission for Hopper that’s absurd even by the standards of the show? Why not have a kung fu fight on a plane operating without a pilot? Why not have Max give that tearful confession about wanting Billy to die for no discernible reason other than manufactured pathos? Why not make Murray the delusional and mercenary conspiracy theorist also James Bond with a heart of gold for no reason? Why not have competing elements of the military whose basic relationships and intentions are not remotely explained? Why not have the smoke monster from Lost behind glass in the Soviet Union just because? Why not have a spaced-out pothead character get crammed into the show to deliver Cheech & Chong-level stoner humor at every possible opportunity? Why not have the characters once again give a villain a name from their Dungeons & Dragons game that will then inexplicably be treated as its canonical title? Why not explicitly introduce the question of whether a small Russian helicopter can safely transport five people thousands of miles, only to then completely ignore that question when the time comes? Why not have Eleven once again become more powerful because she realized the power of love or whatever the fuck? Why not lead our characters to the very edge of death yet again only to release them from it through some vague and arbitrary turnaround? Why not completely sever whatever remaining attachment the show had to keeping the fantasy world secret and hidden and have a giant mystical fault line open up in suburban Indiana in a way that would prove to be one of the biggest events in our country’s collective history if it happened in real life? Why not set up an immediate cliffhanger when your rapidly-aging cast will be years older by the time you finish the final season? Why not. Why the fuck not. The nerds will eat your slop no matter what. So why not?