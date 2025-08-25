Freddie deBoer

Patrizia
6h

I didn't think I'd ever heard of Rebecca Kuang, but I _have_ heard of "Yellow Face."

Three thoughts:

#1, "The New Yorker" is like "Readers Digest" for Boomers, just the most predictable, niche-defining and therefore irrelevant magazine in the world.

#2: Maybe I'm the only person on the planet who thought Rachel Dolezal got a bum rap, but as far as I'm concerned, people should be able to cosplay with cultures all they want. It's not as though we don't all ultimately share the same DNA.

#3: I have done a few celebrity profiles in my time. You have a limited amount of face time to spin into a psychological portrait as complex as the first volume of "À la recherche du temps perdu." Celebrity profiles—in the selection of their details—invariably tell you more about the interviewer than they do about the interviewée. Rebecca Kuang may be a nice girl who's just very passionate about pizza crust.

Georg Buehler
6h

"I only really respect success when the successful appear to barely be trying." Huh. Well, ok. I guess I can admire naked talent, too, though it usually just inspires Saliere-like anger at a capricious God. Myself, I'm much more taken with people who have talent but who then work exceedingly hard to realize it's full potential. (Yes, I am a proud product of Protestant work-ethic.) There are quite a few phenomenally talented people who could coast on their talent but instead choose to be grinds: Weird Al Yankovic, Tiger Woods, Jay Leno, even (sorry, Freddie) Taylor Swift. These people work hard _because_ they don't want to mock-apologize for their greatness. They want you to believe that they worked their ass off to achieve, so that, to some extent, they can deserve what Providence has given them.

