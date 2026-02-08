sadly I do not also have majestic curls

Hey folks, I’m sure you’re all getting fat at Super Bowl parties right now, and I don’t want to take up much of your time. I just wanted to let you all know that this Tuesday, February 10th, at 7PM EST/4PM PST, I’ll be doing a Substack Live. I’ll be hosting Jaime Lowe, who among other things wrote my favorite mental illness memoir ever, Mental: Lithium, Love and Losing My Mind, and Michael Angelakos, the musical mind behind Passion Pit. Like me, Jaime and Michael have bipolar disorder, and we’ll be talking about public life with the condition, trying to build a career in the creative arts, and whatever else happens to pop into our heads. It’ll be a chill, unstructured conversation of maybe an hour to an hour and a half. We may or may not answer questions, depending on how polite they are. I’d love it if a bunch of you popped up. This link should allow you to set a reminder with your Substack account. And if you use Notes, please give this one a like for algorithm purposes. I hope you’ll join us on Tuesday.