One Post on the Wayside School Books, One Book Club Announcement, and One Mysterious Reference to a Subscriber-Only Bonus Hopefully Soon to Come

everybody mooed

Comment 11Share
Good Books for Kids Lists!: WAYSIDE SCHOOL SERIES

This is the fourth and final post in the (first annual?) Lit Week at freddiedeboer.substack.com.

Not too long ago I discussed some books I recommend for readers aged 10-14. Several commenters brought up Louis Sachar’s Wayside School, and I knew I had to do a post about them. I adore these books.

I remember watching the DVD extras to Wet Hot American Summer

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous