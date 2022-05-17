The story in question.

So this is pretty emotional. I’m sorry for that. But I’m very tired and I need this perspective to get out there. Bergner’s piece does not contain a single piece of pushback, an interview with an antagonistic psychiatric specialist, or the perspective of a patient with a psychotic disorder who does not insist that it’s an identity or some magical superpower they love. The media is in thrall to narratives like Bergner and relentlessly suppresses the opposing point of view. So I’m asking you to share this video if you are inclined.

I assure you that this video showcases intense but normal human emotions and is not an indication that I am mentally unstable. I remain medicated and healthy.