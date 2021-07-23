my bus ride

Today I’m sharing with subscribers a piece with you from my very first blog, L'Hôte, which no longer exists; the Blogger account associated with it still functions and some of the posts survive, including the very first one, but somewhere along the way many of them have gone missing from that account, for unclear reasons. (Combine that with the malware …
© 2021 Fredrik deBoer. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Freddie deBoer is on Substack – the place for independent writing