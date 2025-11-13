Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

19 Comments

User's avatar
Georg Buehler's avatar
Georg Buehler
2h

The fact that Facebook changed its name to "Meta", betting hugely on a virtual reality boom that fizzled so utterly, is testament to how fallible such tech predictions can be. I don't know how they continue to give quarterly updates to investors and keep a straight face, when their own freaking name declares "we have no idea what the next big thing is."

Then again, I also remember the pre-dot-com-boom days of the internet, with lots of commentators smugly declaring that "few people will feel comfortable enough with e-commerce to displace real brick-and-mortar stores." Yeah, real-life stores didn't go away, but suddenly Amazon is the 300-lb. gorilla, with a market cap three times bigger than Wal-Mart, the previous reigning champion. Technology CAN completely disrupt a market. Which is why everyone keeps holding their breath for the next big thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BronxZooCobra's avatar
BronxZooCobra
2hEdited

Just in terms of customer services the AIs have consistently given far better service than whatever random offshore call center was handling it before. I've gotten the correct answer and steps to resolve the issue on the first try. With calls I'd often have to try several times to before I got someone who knew what they are doing.

And then we have Waymo, they are such better drivers and it's amazing to watch them perfectly deal with all kinds of edge cases that we were once assured computers would never be able to figure out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture