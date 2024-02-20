Subscriber writing post coming tomorrow PM!

HBO’s new season of its prestige-heavy, satisfying-conclusions-light cop series has come to a close. And True Detective: This Time With Ladies proved to be just like every other season, which is to say that it paired high-powered movie stars and meticulous production values with a palpably disappointing empty hole of a central mystery and lots of absurd posturing about a quasi-mystical backstory that it never bothers to really explain. The show gets a little better, it gets a little worse, but it’s always an expression of these dynamics - beautifully made horseshit, mystery boxes with nothing inside, fans with expectations that are so outsized they can never be met. Most certainly including the much-ballyhooed original season from 2014.